Canada's vastness and scale make it virtually impossible to know fully. Its eastern cities of Toronto and Montreal are globally renowned, while French-speaking Quebec feels more European than anywhere else in North America. In the far west, Vancouver, with its backdrop of mountains, forests and inlets is one of the most liveable places on Earth. But it's the wilderness that draws so many back to the world's second largest country. Whether it's searching for polar bears in Hudson Bay, climbing or skiing down soaring peaks in the Rockies or staring across the vast emptiness of the prairies on a summer morning, Canada is unparalleled when it comes to living life outdoors.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.