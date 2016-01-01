No American state quite captures the traveler's mind like California. Perhaps it's the laid-back vibe. Or maybe just that the sun always seems to shine. The fact is that California is so much more than loafing around on the beach and enjoying the good weather, although the opportunities to do so are extensive. San Francisco remains one of America's most fascinating and beautiful cities, while its nearby woods and vineyards make for a pleasant escape from the hustle and bustle. Yosemite, with its soaring mountains and abundance of wildlife is perhaps the most famous national park in the world. And LA's place at the forefront of popular culture means it's always a city worth visiting.