No American state quite captures the traveler's mind like California. Perhaps it's the laid-back vibe. Or maybe just that the sun always seems to shine. The fact is that California is so much more than loafing around on the beach and enjoying the good weather, although the opportunities to do so are extensive. San Francisco remains one of America's most fascinating and beautiful cities, while its nearby woods and vineyards make for a pleasant escape from the hustle and bustle. Yosemite, with its soaring mountains and abundance of wildlife is perhaps the most famous national park in the world. And LA's place at the forefront of popular culture means it's always a city worth visiting.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.