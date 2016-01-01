Australia's classic sights are worth the trip all by themselves -- from the Sydney Opera House to Uluru, the Great Barrier Reef to Bondi Beach. Beyond these epic destinations, Australia is a country crying out to be explored. Its seemingly never-ending outback is steeped in Aboriginal history, while the tropical rainforests of Queensland are home to brashly colored birds and poisonous snakes. The far west and north are vast, sparsely populated and spectacular, a mecca for those looking to get off the beaten track. Sydney's huge natural harbor is a playground for city dwellers, while Melbourne's food and coffee scenes are a match for anywhere in Europe and North America.
Trending Guides
New York
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.