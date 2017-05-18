The plains of Patagonia. The soaring peaks of the Andes. And the majestic boulevards of Buenos Aires. Argentina is an impossibly vast and beautiful country that keeps drawing travelers back to its varied landscapes and cities. For the adventurous, there's a great outdoors which few places in the world can match, with unrivalled climbing and hiking from Tierra del Fuego in the south to Salta in the north. For foodies, the best steak in the world, raised on spectacular ranches, cooked on simple parrillas (grills) and washed down with the finest Malbec from Mendoza. And for culture fiends, a capital teeming with the best theater, dance and art in South America.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.