Anthea Gerrie, CNN • Updated 11th September 2017

(CNN) — Temples are fine, but they're truly amazing when they tower out of a jungle cloaked in mist.

Spotting a lion is great, but even greater are the millions of wildebeest trekking across the African plains on an annual migration.

There are some things you can see around the world that have the potential to give you photo-showing rights for decades.

We haven't got them all -- in fact we barely scratched the surface. But we have picked out a few of the scenes that, if you're lucky enough to witness them, will invariably leave you spellbound.

1. Borobudur at sunrise, Java, Indonesia

Once you've seen sunrise over the ancient Borobudur temple in Magelang, no other sunrise will compare.

Watching the sun rise over the hundreds of stupas and Buddhas before the public descends in droves to disturb the peace is one of the world's most rarefied experiences. Guests staying within the village compound in Indonesia are allowed to enter this 9th century monument, hidden beneath volcanic ash for centuries, before opening time.

2. Starling murmuration, Brighton Pier, England

The spectacle of thousands of birds whirling above Brighton pier is unforgettable.

They're not exotic and in the European case they're not even that pretty, but when you have thousands of starlings swooping and wheeling like some kind of hypnotic cloud, they become one of the most mesmerizing sights in nature.

These murmurations happen just before the birds roost down for the night, and while starling numbers have crashed in the UK, you can still see up to a million birds coming together in these huge swarms in England's nature reserves or at certain piers such as Brighton Pier, just an hour's train journey from London. The murmurations are most common in winter, November being the best month.

3. Northern Lights, Scandinavia

The Aurora borealis -- the greatest light show on earth.

This astronomical phenomenon is best seen in winter from northern Scandinavia -- but there are never any guarantees, which makes the magic moments when they do appear all the more special.

A great place to keep watch is from the sheltered coastal waters of western Norway, whose coves are free of artificial light. Travel there on Hurtigruten , the country's national coastal steamer, and enjoy inspirational fjord views by daylight.

4. The great migration, East Africa

One of nature's most spectacular displays.

No sight in the world replicates the timeless drama of tens of thousands of wild beasts charging across the African plains in search of food and water while pursued by their predators. The best way to experience the migration is via a mobile camp which ups sticks and follows the animals every day.

5. Star-filled sky, Mackenzie Basin, New Zealand

Admire the stars from the Mackenzie Basin.

Picking out Orion's Belt and The Big Dipper is even more impressive if there are a million other stars distracting you from the task. A 1,600-square-mile area in New Zealand's South Island comprising Aoraki/Mt. Cook National Park and the Mackenzie Basin is the world's fourth International Dark Sky Reserve, making it "one of the best stargazing sites on Earth" according to IDSA's executive director Bob Parks.

6. Torres del Paine, Chile

Torres del Paine is one of Chile's most spectacular natural landscapes.

In the heart of Patagonia, glaciers rise in the midst of mountainscapes and alpine meadows, close enough to hike right up to and touch. They make Torres del Paine one of the most special national parks in the world -- you'll never forget your first sight of ice on the beach.

7. Djmaa el Fna, Marrakech, Morocco

The Djmaa el Fna square in Marrakesh comes alive at dusk, when thousands of people flock to enjoy the food.

If any city has a vast expanse of street theater at its beating heart, it's this Moroccan metropolis where Moorish influences give way to a throbbing African pulse.

This huge empty space over which the sun rises comes to life from mid-afternoon as the local characters creep in -- storytellers, snake charmers, musicians, Berber apothecaries, henna-painters and lady-boy dancers.

First-floor cafes are the best places to overlook the action as the scene unfolds, but when night closes in and smoke starts rising from the food stalls, it's time to join the crowds at trestle tables for a $5 feast of grilled meats and flatbread.

8. Yosemite peaks, California, United States

The stunning Yosemite Valley, a glacial valley in Yosemite National Park, California.

Not just any old mountains, Half Dome, Sentinel and El Capitan have been immortalized by landscape photographer Ansel Adams. The view catches in the throat of first-time visitors who trace the route taken by the Gold Rush settlers who discovered this breathtaking land of pine forests and soaring granite peaks around 1850.

It's mandatory to stay within the National Park boundaries to breathe the pine-scented air, absorb the grandeur and hike in peace after the day-trippers have left. Go for one of the simple lodge cabins or splash out at the magnificent 1920's Ahwahnee Hotel overlooking Half Dome.

9. Santa Maria Salute, Venice, Italy

The iconic Santa Maria Salute at sunset.

Because they've been the subject of so many Renaissance paintings, the iconic landmarks of Venice stop the heart when you see them for the first time.

The Rialto, the Bridge of Sighs, the vast expanse of San Marco look much as they did 400 years ago, but nothing evokes the mystery of La Serenissima quite like Santa Maria Salute looming out of the mist at the entrance to the Grand Canal.

The perfect place to catch this view is from a vaporetto approaching Venice from the lagoon -- the most magical way to arrive from the airport.

10. Jungle pyramids, Palenque, Mexico

Channel your inner Indiana Jones at the Jungle Pyramids, Palenque, Mexico.

Mayan pyramids pervade the eastern side of Mexico, but none are more breathtaking than those of Palenque in the far south. The jungle temple of this site inspired "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and it has a lost world, Indiana Jones kind of feeling other ruins lack.

11. Electrical storm, Tornado Alley, United States

Are you brave enough to chase the storm?

From thunder to lightning to tornadoes, you can see it all by joining a storm-chasing crew in Tornado Alley, the area between the Rocky and Appalachian Mountains where 25% of America's "significant" tornadoes occur, according to the National Atlas by the U.S. government.

The best time to catch a glimpse of one is from May to June. Wannabe stormers can join the seven-day tour hosted by Storm Chasing Adventure Tours . Be prepared for a rough and tough tour -- they may drive 500 miles a day in the chase.

12. Sydney Harbor, Australia

Sydney Harbor is one of the world's most glorious views.

Sydney has two spectacular city icons, and they share the same fabulous harbor. The Opera House may be the one with the fancier lines -- its "sails" were designed to resemble the boats that sail past the building -- but it doesn't dwarf the magnificent Harbour Bridge.

A great place to view both of these landmarks is Circular Quay, from where ferries go back and forth to the North Shore. You can gaze comfortably on one of the world's most unforgettable maritime skylines from the patio of Peter Doyle's, a spectacular fish-and-chip-cum-sushi restaurant on the quay.

13. Inside the Thrihnukagigur volcano, Iceland

Venture inside the dramatic Thrihnukagigur volcano.

Iceland is a spectacular living wilderness, and in summer it's possible to journey right into the inner cavity of the Thrihnukagigur volcano, which has been dormant for 4,000 years.

After a short hike across lava fields, participants descend 120 meters via a cable car into the heart of the volcano and its magma chamber, only accessible between mid-June and the end of July.

14. Monument Valley, United States

The Merrick Butte in Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Utah.

You'd be forgiven for thinking this thrilling red rock vista at the conjunction of Arizona and Utah was a movie set. But although it's served as the backdrop for many John Ford movies, this corner of the Navajo Nation is for real.

The best way to experience Monument Valley is to stay overnight, then ride into the park with a Native American guide who can arrange a visit with some of the residents. Particularly magical is a nighttime visit around the time of the full moon.

15. Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh, India

Completed in 1643, the Taj Mahal was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

It may be the most cliched image in the world, but visitors still gasp the moment they first set eyes on the world's most famous shrine to love. Best enjoyed at sunset, when there are not too many tourists around to spoil the spell, or over a drink from a distance at Amarvilas, a luxury hotel overlooking the magnificent white marble mausoleum.

Built by Shah Jehan in the 17th century in memory of his third wife Mumtaz, the Taj Mahal forms part of the Golden Triangle, which is the classic first tour for new India hands.

16. Kasanka bat migration, Zambia

The dazzling bats of Kasanka.

Five million bats cluster together in one tiny corner of Zambia's Kasanka National Park every November.

Orange-brown in color, they feed off the swamp forest's delicious wild fruits, on which they chomp solidly every night (making sunset and dawn the best times to view them). After the bats abandon it, Kasanka is spectacular in a different way: all that remains of Bat Central are stripped, broken trees and an eerie silence.

17. Carlsbad Cavern, New Mexico, United States

The rocky landscape inside Carlsbad Cavern has to be seen to be believed.

Although Carlsbad also has a colony of bats that fly out at dusk when the cavern is closed, they can't equal the utter spectacle within. Some 230 meters beneath a stand of cactus-studded rocky slopes in New Mexico lies a wonderland of 117 caves formed when sulfuric acid dissolved the surrounding limestone.

Allow a couple of hours to marvel at the eerily-lit stalactites, stalagmites and other rock formations as you wander through these amazing subterranean halls. It's like being in Hans Anderson's "Snow Queen," the fairy-tale set in a mysterious ice palace -- but this one is just comfortably cool and not slippery. There's even an elevator for the 79-story ride back to the surface.

18. Lunar rainbow, Victoria Falls, Zambia

Witness Zambia's awe-inspiring national phenomenon.

This rare natural phenomenon occurs for three days around the full moon during high-water season at Zambia's most stunning waterfall.

The best "moonbows" tend to occur between April and August, and a great place to view them is on the banks of the Zambezi at Tongabezi just upstream from the heart of the action.

19. Shubenacadie tidal bore, Nova Scotia, Canada

The Bay of Fundy.

The Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia is home to the highest tides in the world, creating a rare Tidal Bore -- or giant wave -- in the Shubenacadie River.

The tide enters at its widest point and the water piles up as it flows up the bay. At the head of the bay this advancing tide becomes a wave, varying from a ripple to up to three meters high.

20. Cape Tribulation, Queensland, Australia

Breathtaking views at Cape Tribulation.

The lush green coastal strip of Cape Tribulation, the most northerly settlement of Queensland, Australia, is one of the few places where the rainforest meets the sea.

Nowhere else are these two natural side-by-side wonders so accessible to travelers. It's understandable, then, why this is one of the world's finest spots to watch a sunset.

Visitors can rent a four-wheel drive out of Port Douglas, drive to Daintree, take the five-minute ferry crossing across the mangrove-encrusted estuary and brace for an endurance test of a drive, enough to test the suspension of any off-roader.

Once at Cape Tribulation, a variety of boardwalks lead to the shoreline and, at sunset, one of the world's most breathtaking views.

21. Rock face city of Petra, Jordan

The rose rock city of Petra was chosen as one of the seven New Wonders of the World.

This former lost city, considered one of the greatest jewels of the Middle East, was rediscovered over 200 years ago. Carved into the sheer rock face by the Nabataeans, people who settled here more than 2,000 years ago, this magical rose-red metropolis was a hub for the silk and spice routes in ancient times.

Entrance to the city is through the Siq, a narrow gorge flanked on either side by soaring, 80-meter high cliffs. The colors and rock formations are dazzling, and at the end of the gorge stands the 1st-century Treasury, with its fabulous carvings.

22. Enrosadira, Dolomites, Italy

The world's best sunset?

Sunset in the Dolomites -- which were recently declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- is a time when a unique natural phenomenon known as Enrosadira occurs, turning the west-facing rock face flame-red in the dying rays of the sun.

Every evening, these stunning peaks lay on a glorious display of color, starting out bright yellow before turning an intense red that softens to indigo and violet before darkness finally envelops the mountains.

Formed over 250 million years ago, The Dolomites were part of the earth's tropical zone where coral, algae, fish and mollusks collected on the seabed, with magma from volcanic eruptions. After the passing of the Ice Age, rivers, landslides, wind and rain sculpted the valleys, leaving today's spectacular landscape behind.

23. Fairy chimneys, Cappadocia, Turkey

An eclipse of the sun is seen through the Fairy Chimneys in Turkey.

This remote area of Central Turkey is covered in amazing "fairy chimneys" -- volcanic peaks through which it's possible to trek, explore the caves of an underground city or survey from above in a hot air balloon or helicopter.

Early settlers made homes within these chimneys, creating rock-cut churches, whose facades interplay with the natural castles and other formations.

24. Lake District lakes, England

If it's good enough for Wordsworth, it's good enough for you.

There's something mystical about the quiet bodies of still water ringed by majestic fells. The Lake District is the glory of northwestern England, and was a favorite of poets Wordsworth and Coleridge as well as Beatrix Potter, the creator of Peter Rabbit.

At Keswick travelers can climb the fell above Ashness Bridge to see two lakes at once, including magnificent Derwentwater. Also spot the serene Ullswater, dark and dramatic Wastwater and tiny but perfectly formed Grasmere, where the poets hung out.

25. Sardine run, South Africa

Watch the glorious underwater spectacle of the Sardine run -- the greatest shoal on earth.

Dubbed "the greatest shoal on earth," the sardine run on South Africa's Wild Coast holds two titles -- the world's largest animal migration also featuring the greatest gathering of predators on the planet.

Sharks, dolphins, Cape Gannets, cormorants, seals and sometimes Orcas, follow the sardines as they head to the warm waters of the Indian Ocean.

The spectacle is best viewed on a scuba dive in late June and throughout July; however, if you have a snorkel, you can still get in on the underwater action.

26. Pristine beaches of Islas Cies, Spain

Relax on the idyllic beaches of Islas Cies, Spain.

The notion of a string of idyllic desert islands off the coast of northern Spain is an unlikely one. However, viewed from a hilltop in Vigo in the remote region of Galicia, this string of marine pearls is no mirage.

The Islas Cies have been cited among the world's 10 best beaches, with pristine white sands lapped by calm waters of Caribbean turquoise, against a pine forest backdrop.

The former pirates' lair is now a national park protected from hotel developers and beach vendors. But there's a campsite for those who want to linger when the day-trippers leave on the last ferry, and a restaurant dispensing the fabulous seafood for which Galicia is famous.

27. Cornwall's ruined mines, England

Cornwall's rugged coastline is a must-visit.

The tin mines may be closed, but the ruins of the structures which once housed them near St. Just make a thrillingly dramatic counterpoint to the rugged rocks and wild seas of Cornwall's north coast.

The remnants of 3,000 engine houses built in the 18th and 19th centuries were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2006.

Visitors can walk heritage trails, go underground to see how the miners labored, pan for minerals and gems or bike the 31-kilometer coastal trail known as the Cornwall Mineral Tramway.