World's fastest-growing tourist destinations for 2017

(CNN) — Don't be surprised if your favorite city feels a bit more crowded the next time you visit.
Perhaps even more surprising are the report's figures highlighting the fastest-growing tourist destinations in 2017, based on international arrivals.
The data also reveals that countries recently plagued by terrorism or political unrest -- such as Egypt and Tunisia -- still have the tourism pull to rebound from a downward turn.
Intrigued? Here are UNWTO's fastest-growing tourist destinations in 2017, along with their growth rates, and their full-year figures for 2016.
1. Palestinian territories: up 57.8%. (400,000 visitors in 2016).
2. Egypt: up 51%. (5.26 million visitors in 2016).
3. Northern Mariana Islands: up 37.3%. (531,000 visitors in 2016).
4. Iceland: up 34.9%. (1.79 million visitors in 2016).
5. Tunisia: up 32.5%. (5.7 million visitors in 2016).
6. Vietnam: up 31.2%. (10 million visitors in 2016).
7. Uruguay: up 30.2%. (3 million visitors in 2016).
8. Nicaragua: up 28.4%. (1.5 million visitors in 2016).
9. Mongolia: up 28.3%. (404,000 visitors in 2016).
10. Israel: up 25.1%. (2.9 million visitors in 2016).