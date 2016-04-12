Catch "The Wonder List" on CNN Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT starting October 7.

(CNN) — Two men approach one black rhinoceros from opposite sides.

Both know that there are fewer than 5,000 of them left on the planet. Both shudder at the thought of this ancient species going extinct in their lifetimes.

On "The Wonder List," Bill Weir heads to Namibia for a rare glimpse of one of the world's last black rhinos.

They agree that the voracious Asian demand for rhino horn as a status symbol is fueled by ignorance and greed. They agree that the gangs of violent poachers who supply this black market must be stopped at all costs. But that is where their agreement ends, because one man carries a camera while the other carries a gun.

One is convinced that strict hunting bans and high-end photo tourism can save Africa's iconic creatures from extinction.

The other believes that without the big-game hunter, there would be no big game. He argues that a man willing to spend a small fortune to shoot a rhino, lion or elephant is the best incentive poor African nations have to protect their wildlife.

The black rhinoceros is at the center of a conservation debate in southern Africa. On the black market, pound for pound, rhino horn is worth more than gold or cocaine. Those who purchase it believe it is an effective medicine or a status symbol.

So who's right? Which man holds the moral high ground? And in this age of manmade mass extinction, which one's ideas will save the black rhino?

These are the questions that sent "The Wonder List" on safari, from the searing deserts of Namibia to the lush delta of Botswana.

We picked these nations because they are neighbors with very different ideas about species protection.

It turned out to be a good choice, because we encountered some of the most incredible wildlife scenes ever filmed and some of the most passionate debates in conservation.

A few years back, Botswana banned hunting. Private game farms still exist, but on state-owned land like the Okavango Delta, animals enjoy the highest level of protection in Africa.

Experience stunning landscapes, piercing sunsets and dramatic night skies as "The Wonder List" visits Namibia and Botswana.

Meanwhile, next door in Namibia, tightly regulated "sustainable-use conservation" allows for hunting even the most endangered of species.

In 2014, the government auctioned off a black rhino hunt to a Texas oil heir, Corey Knowlton, for $350,000.

Namibian wildlife managers rationalized this by identifying a specific rhino for the hunt -- one that was old, aggressive and well past breeding prime -- and they vowed that the money would go back into rhino conservation.

But for countless animal lovers, that logic is cold comfort.