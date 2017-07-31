Francesca Street, CNN • Published 31st July 2017

(CNN) — As the scourge of manspreading manspreads around the planet, one airline is taking steps to protect its women passengers.

Delhi-based carrier Vistara has launched a new service that guarantees women won't be allocated a middle seat. It's part of a series of measures introduced in March 2017 by the domestic airline to protect solo female fliers.

Vistara staff will be waiting in the arrivals hall to escort travelers to airport-authorized taxis.

Vistara says its Woman Flyer initiative will "ensure only window or aisle seats are assigned to solo women travelers" -- even if customers do not select preferred seats in advance.

Upon arrival, Vistara staff will be available at baggage reclaim to offer assistance to female travelers with luggage. Staff will also be on hand to help women book airport-authorized taxis.

Flying high

A woman in India's Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage site in New Delhi.

The airline claims the project celebrates women and encourages them to expand their horizons -- and feel comfortable doing so.

"The heights that women around the world have scaled needs no validation. Women are a major force that makes economies stronger and societies healthier," Deepa Chadha, Vistara's senior vice president, explained in a statement

Vistara says it plans to expand beyond India in the near future -- and intends to provide this service on international flights.

India: business travel hub of the future?

Indian women travel in the metro carriage reserved for women in New Delhi.

According to the Global Business Travel Association , India is poised to become the world's sixth-largest business travel market by 2019.

However the country has a problematic international reputation when it comes to women's safety, due to a slew of violent crimes.

In an effort to tackle the problem, the country has introduced train carriages and buses reserved for women and children only.