7 rooftop bars to view the total solar eclipse

Susan Shain, CNN • Updated 21st July 2017

(CNN) — The Rooftop Bar at Vendue in Charleston, South Carolina, is a charming spot with views of the ocean and a breeze to match.

In the evening, it normally fills with laughter and pastels. But in the mornings, it's fairly quiet.

One exception will be one Monday in August, when you'll have to pay a $25 cover charge -- at 11:30 a.m.

That's because Charleston, and therefore the Vendue's rooftop, is located directly within the 70-mile-wide sliver of the United States from Oregon to South Carolina that will soon experience a total solar eclipse . For a few spectacular minutes on August 21, the moon will fully cross the sun's path, turning daylight into twilight.

"We were a bit surprised at how big of a deal the eclipse has become," said Robbie Fagerstrom, a Vendue concierge. "The city is buzzing about it."

If you can't get out to nature for this unique event, you might as well watch with a drink in your hand. Here are seven rooftop bars from which you can catch this show.

The Rooftop Bar at Vendue in Charleston, South Carolina

With beautiful views of Charleston, Vendue's The Rooftop will host one of the most popular eclipse parties in town.

Although the VIP area at this Charleston staple will be reserved for hotel guests -- and is already sold out -- the rest of the roof will be first come, first served on the day of the eclipse.

To access the rooftop views, drink specials, DJ tunes and complimentary eclipse glasses, you'll need to pay a $25 cover charge at the door. The Rooftop will start accepting walk-ins at 11:30 a.m., with the party officially kicking off at 1 p.m.

The Rooftop Bar at Vendue , 19 Vendue Range St, Charleston, South Carolina; +1 843 577 7970

Sky High Brewing & Pub in Corvallis, Oregon

This three-story craft brewery has a rooftop deck with excellent views of downtown Corvallis and the surrounding peaks.

On eclipse day, it will open bright and early at 8:30 a.m. Included in the $25 admission are a breakfast burrito buffet, a Bloody Mary or beer and special eclipse glasses. To purchase tickets, call or visit the brewery after July 24.

"I'm excited," said co-owner Scott McFarland. "I'm curious to see how crazy this area is gonna get."

Sky High Brewing , 160 NW Jackson Ave, Corvallis, Oregon; +1 541 207 3277

UP on the Roof in Greenville, South Carolina

UP on the Roof: The hottest rooftop to celebrate solar eclipse in Greenville.

A trendy addition to Greenville's growing downtown scene, UP on the Roof sits atop the new Embassy Suites hotel.

Its Total Solar Eclipse Party, featuring live music from local favorite Kelly Jo & Buffaloe, will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets cost $40 each and include light bites, sweet treats, viewing glasses, giveaways and drink specials.

UP on the Roof , 250 Riverplace #800, Greenville, South Carolina; +1 864 242 4000

Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City, Missouri

A partial eclipse will be visible in all of Kansas City -- but you'll only see the whole thing if you head a few miles north to North Kansas City. One rooftop that fits the bill? The one adorning the Chicken N Pickle.

From 12-4 p.m., this unique property will host an eclipse party on its massive rooftop. On offer will be viewing glasses, glow-in-the-dark swag and drink specials, giveaways, an aerial bartender, a DJ and two pickleball tournaments. Tickets are $10 each and are available starting July 21

Chicken N Pickle , 1761 Burlington St, North Kansas City, Missouri; +1 816 537 1400

Dornan's Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Want to ensure your eclipse is extra stunning? Watch it over the backdrop of the Grand Tetons.

The Pizza & Pasta Co. rooftop at Dornan's has magnificent views of the mountains and sky. It's hosting an eclipse brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $100 per person.

The event will kick off with a complimentary glass of local viognier -- aptly named Solar Eclipse -- and continue with a buffet of salads, pizzas and cookies, plus free beer and (more) wine.

Dornan's Resort , 12170 Dornan Rd, Jackson Hole, Wyoming; +1 307 733 2415

The George Jones Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee

The George Jones Museum will host a "No Show" party for the sun.

Where better to celebrate in Nashville than at a museum dedicated to one of country's most legendary singers?

"He was called 'No Show Jones' because he often got too drunk to attend his own concerts," explained hospitality manager Kayte Charlier. "So we're honoring him with a party where the sun is the 'No Show.'"

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the rooftop bar will be open exclusively to anyone who's purchased a $200 ticket. In addition to enjoying live music and drink specials, attendees will receive eclipse glasses, limited-edition T-shirts and free admission to the museum (a $17 value).

The George Jones Rooftop Bar , 128 2nd Ave N, Nashville, Tennessee; +1 615 818 0128

Barry's Bar & Grill in Lincoln, Nebraska

Barry's famed rooftop in downtown Lincoln will have a "fun party atmosphere," said event coordinator Allison Wetig.