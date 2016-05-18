CNN staff • Updated 26th June 2017

( CNN ) — Nothing beats Tokyo for bright lights and busy nights. But when it comes to natural beauty in Japan , it's hard to top Tohoku.

Located at the tip of Japan's main island of Honshu, the Tohoku region is made up of six prefectures: Aomori, Akita, Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi and Yamagata.

Though devastated by the tsunami and earthquake in 2011, Tohoku's recovery has been swift.

Japanese and foreign visitors alike are returning to the area -- and visiting in greater numbers -- for its timeless art, culture, food and scenery that's truly breathtaking in every season.

We've put together a gallery of natural Tohoku highlights that offers a glimpse of the beauty this region has to offer.

Getting there

Sendai, in Miyagi prefecture, is Tohoku's largest city and serviced by regular flights from Japan's major cities.