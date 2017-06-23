Francesca Street, CNN • Updated 23rd June 2017

( CNN ) — Who could forget the music video to Britney Spears' 2003 hit "Toxic"?

The American pop star plays a flight attendant in the video, directed by award-winning music video director Joseph Kahn.

The racy track remains one of Spears' best-loved hits.

Real-life flight attendants might be more used to serving difficult passengers than working as undercover spies -- as Spears does in the video -- but when the passengers are gone, it's another story.

Four flight attendants from low-cost Thai carrier Nok Air recently took advantage of an empty plane to recreate Spears' iconic music video in honor of the pop star's arrival in Thailand, the latest in a series of viral "Toxic" videos.

The singer is set to perform two concerts in Bangkok on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.

"We are really excited to see our crew's initiatives to make this incredible video," says Pinyot Pibulsongkram, Nok Air's vice president of marketing and sales.

"Not only that they are excited about Britney landing in Bangkok and love the song Toxic, but they also had a lot of fun representing our brand."

Toxic appreciation

The Nok Air team isn't alone in its "Toxic" appreciation.

In March, AirAsia air steward Assraf Nasir took an advantage of an empty plane to perform his enthusiastic take on Spears' dance routine -- which reworks traditional air steward activities such as pushing a food trolley and answering a cabin phone call.

The video went viral and is still doing the rounds on social media. Even AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes posted about it.

"Classic. AirAsia version of Toxic. The talent in AirAsia never fails to amaze me. @assrafnasir is the best. Love it that staff can just have fun and be themselves," he wrote on Instagram.

It's been a good week for AirAsia: the company was named the World's Best Low-Cost Airline on Tuesday.

Viral airline videos

This isn't the first time air stewards' escapades have gone viral.

Clips of a Ryanair flight attendant entertaining Glasgow fliers with his bad puns went viral in March.

Meanwhile Air New Zealand have had a slew of viral safety videos. In 2015, the airline got All Blacks rugby stars to rap in an Air New Zealand safety video parodying "Men in Black."