How to make the most of Sydney's bounty

Sydney is known around the world for its spectacular beauty and relaxed cosmopolitan lifestyle. The Australian city's waterways are its premier attraction with stunning beaches and a magnificent harbor.

If you're about to add Sydney to your travel list, here are some ways to make the most of Sydney's lavish waterways.

See

The "Beau Geste" sails out of Sydney Harbor during the 2017 Sydney to Hobart race on December 26, 2017. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

-- The start of the Sydney to Hobart

Sydney Harbor is the focal point for many of the city's celebrations whether it is for New Year's Eve fireworks or Australia Day ferry races. But another that's not to be missed is the start of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

Tens of thousands of leisure boats of all sizes follow the fleet out of the harbor and through the headlands. But if you're not lucky enough to be on the water for the starting gun, you can still take part, by joining the hundreds of thousands of people who head to the foreshore in the city's eastern and northern suburbs.

-- A show at the Sydney Theatre Company

You're guaranteed to see a quality production at Sydney Theatre Company . Its location is equally as spectacular as the performances, with the company based at The Wharf on the harbor in Walsh Bay.

-- Animals with an impressive view

Giraffes enjoy treats hidden in branches at Taronga Zoo. Getty Images

At Taronga Zoo , the inhabitants enjoy some of the best real estate in the city. Giraffes have uninterrupted views of the harbor bridge and birds look on to the Opera House. But it's not just for the animals to enjoy; Taronga Zoo is worth a visit for anyone wanting to get close to some wildlife without leaving the city.

-- Some free entertainment

Every January, the Sydney Festival kicks off with a range of activities to entertain from music gigs to circus acts dotted around the city. On the first night in particular there are many free events for people of all ages.

Do

These Sydney Opera House is known throughout the world. Hamilton Lund

-- A tour of the Opera House

The Sydney Opera House, sitting on the harbor's edge, is the city's most iconic building. The best place to view this amazing feat of architecture is from the water, but it's just as impressive on the inside as it is out. "The House" is home to operas, ballet, orchestral performances and even rock concerts. Backstage tours are available for those keen to see how they are all put together.

-- The Harbor Bridge climb

"The Coathanger," as it is affectionately known, is a major roadway connecting Sydney's east and north. However the bridge has become more than just a thoroughfare, it is a symbol of the city. You can climb over the bridge with experienced leaders guiding you the way. Most people recommend going at dusk or dawn to witness the most amazing skyline.

-- The Bondi to Bronte walk

Ask any Sydneysider where they would take a visitor and this would be it. The coastal walk stretches for about four kilometers between the two beautiful white sandy beaches. It takes you along the cliff tops, darting in and out of smaller eastern suburb beaches. In the spring you can take in some art at the same time with the free exhibition "Sculptures by the Sea."

-- Take a dip in the Pacific

No visit to Sydney is complete without a swim in the ocean. Sydney is packed with beautiful beaches or swimming spots. Drop an anchor at Nielsen Park and dive off your boat in this charming harbor inlet or go for a surf at one of the city beaches such as Manly in the north or Tamarama in the east.

Eat

-- Where you can park your boat

Doyles is located on a small harbor beach in Sydney's east. Boaties can drop passengers off at the wharf or pull their boat up to the sand to make the most of the stunning Watsons Bay location. Known for its famous fish and chips, this century-old restaurant has been run by the same family for five generations.

-- With the rich and famous

Woolloomooloo Wharf in the inner-city is the best place to spot a celeb in Sydney. The historic finger wharf has been turned into a luxury hotel and apartments, with some of the city's finest restaurants located within. Diners can enjoy opulent meals at one of the eateries while taking in the city skyline and watching magnificent yachts moor at the wharf.

-- A picnic on the foreshore

There's no better way to appreciate Sydney's stunning harbor and beaches than making up a picnic and hitting the water. Take your boat to Sydney's Fish Markets and stock up on some fresh seafood before sailing along the harbor.

If you want to get some sand in your toes at the same time, you can pick up some takeaway from The Bathers Pavilion at Balmoral Beach and soak in the tranquil atmosphere with a few gourmet treats.

Drink

-- Beer with the best view

Sydney's historic Rocks precinct is in the shadows of the Harbor Bridge. Located in the heart of it is The Glenmore Hotel . This rustic pub is a true reflection of Australia's English colonial past. While the watering hole looks like many others in the area, it's the pub's rooftop, with views of the Sydney Opera House and bridge, that sets it apart.

-- Wine in a back alley

Sydney's seen sophisticated wine bars pop up all over the city. The small and inviting Love Tilly Devine in the inner city suburb of Darlinghurst is tricky to find, even for locals. Named after a 1920s brothel madam, 'Love Tilly Devine' is tucked away in a tiny alleyway, where many of her 'girls' once frequented.

-- A cocktail in the sky