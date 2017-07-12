John Davidson, CNN • Published 12th July 2017

(CNN) — Sydney is consumed, fixated and titillated by water. The city is defined by its relationship with the deep blue, from global icons such as Bondi Beach and the Sydney Opera house to lesser known delights on Parramatta River.

A home with a water view is something Sydneysiders aspire to. But if that's just a dream, there are plenty of cafes with a view of the harbor or ocean, too.

Cafe culture is big in Sin City. Combine the two and you have a match made in heaven. But there are literally thousands of water cafes in the Sydney region.

CNN has trawled through the streets and suburbs of Sydney to reveal the best cafes with a water location that won't empty your wallet.

1. The Bower

If you like your Pacific Ocean stunners closer to the city, then head to The Bower . Planted between Manly and Shelly Beach, its located near the world-famous surfing break, Fairy Bower.

Watch the surfers strut their stuff, the walkers go by or even the tourists wander around -- every seat comes with a water view.

The Bower serves its coffees in the latte art style and uses freshly ground Giancarlo beans. The cafe prides itself on ristretto and piccolo, as well as the staple hot drinks.

Along with views, The Bower staff serve up seafood and it's open every day of the week.

The Bower Restaurant, 7 Marine Parade, Manly

2. Seasalt Cafe

This eastern suburbs venue, Seasalt Cafe , has a family-friendly atmosphere and a quiet position between the noisy enclaves of Coogee and Bronte. Take a dip in the Pacific or a stroll in nearby Burrows Park then roll up to Seasalt for a drink or a meal. Gaze into the Pacific and put your feet up.

Seasalt has a wide selection of coffee its Equilibrio blend of La Nuova, Affogato and Chubbycino are particular highlights.

It's also renowned for its weekend brunches and tidy wine list.

Seasalt Cafe, Corner of Victory Street and Clovelly Road, Clovelly Beach

3. Zebra Lounge

Zebra Lounge , hidden away at the end of Harris Street, has has panoramic views of Balmain and Johnston's Bay. It's a popular harbor side spot for runners and dog-walkers. Bring the sunscreen if it's a hot day or a jacket if it's windy, because you won't get much closer to the harbor than here.

Its the perfect brunch spot but it is in the boom-district of Pyrmont, where parking and public transport can be tough.

Zebra Lounge 1/1 Harris St, Pyrmont 2009

4. Two Fratelli

If quiet dining and peaceful cappuccinos are more your style then make your way to Two Fratelli. Jones Bay Wharf, Darling Harbour and Pyrmont Point Park are all within sight from this side of the peninsula.

Its cappuccinos, flat whites, long blacks, hot chocolates and mochas are all evenly-priced, while its specially created smoothies will make your head spin.

Two Fratelli is run by two brothers and the staff are friendly. It has an Italian feel, with pastas and risottos on the menu -- as well as a famed burger.

SE 80 26-32 Pirrama Rd, Jones Bay Wharf, Pyrmont