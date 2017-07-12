5 best bike paths in Sydney

Olivia Demlakian, CNN • Published 12th July 2017

(CNN) — It's not just Cadel Evans -- the first Australian ever to win the Tour de France cycle race -- who enjoys a bicycle ride around Sydney.

A cyclists' movement in recent times has ensured that paths cover the harbor city. The cycling renaissance has not been without controversy, and cycle friendly mayor Clover Moore, has had her detractors.

Like them or loathe them, however, Sydney's bike paths are here to stay.

Here are five of the best tracks in town.

1. Centennial Park

Bikers are staking their claim to Centennial Park.

More than 700,000 cyclists visit Centennial Park each year. This is not surprising considering the parklands, which include entertainment precincts and recreational areas, span 360 hectares in the center of Sydney.

The park is open to cyclists from sunrise to sunset, every day of the year. On any given day, you will likely find a range of cruising speeds around the park pathways -- from learners to professional cyclists.

The Grand Drive is a 3,500-meter loop around the park, which includes a flat, dedicated bike path that is separated from the hordes of horse riders in the area.

Centennial Park has a learners' cycleway that is set well away from the road. It's located next to a children's playground and barbecue area -- making it perfect for family outings.

For anyone without a bike, a hire facility located in the heart of the parklands, Centennial Park Cycles, provides instant two-wheeled solutions.

Centennial Park Cycleway, open Monday--Sunday, sunrise to sunset, visitor information counter open seven days on Banksia Way.

2. Harbour Bridge to ANZAC Bridge

Cyclists have their own dedicated path on the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The Kent Street Cycleway runs in between the city's two most iconic bridges.

This 2,600-meter route takes riders over two of Sydney's most recognizable landmarks -- the Sydney Harbour Bridge and ANZAC Bridge.

This is a relatively easy ride that is protected from the intimidating traffic. It starts at the foot of the Harbour Bridge on the north shore. After a ride over the harbor, the path links directly to the Kent Street cycleway. From there riders join the busy Western Distributor and cross the Pyrmont Bridge.

The adjoining Union Street cycleway ends at Union Square -- Pyrmont's heritage town center. Riders then head west to be connected to the final stretch -- the city's largest suspension bridge, ANZAC Bridge.

For the leisurely riders who are keen to stop and take in the view, be wary of cyclists heading into the city center during peak hours. Cars aren't the only ones in a rush.

3. Birkenhead Point to Rozelle

Either cycle or jog -- the choice is yours.

The Bay Run has long been a favorite of fitness fanatics jogging along the inner west's harbor foreshore. The seven-kilometer path that stretches from Birkenhead Point to Rozelle also has a cycleway.

This perimeter of Iron Cove takes in the UTS-Drummoyne Rowing Club and rowers use the picturesque bay in the mornings.

The Bay Run passes through various parks and green spaces, which provides rest stops, as well as fitness stations.

4. Narrabean Lagoon Multi-use Trail

This seven-kilometer trail is around Narrabeen Lagoon -- a popular recreation spot on Sydney's northern beaches that welcomes more than 1,000 visitors a day.

A further 2,500 meters is currently being added to the track. It will ultimately enable riders to circumnavigate the entire lagoon.

The first stage of the project was recently awarded the state planning department's Sydney Greenspace Award.

It is not difficult to see why the environment and green space is of importance -- the lagoon and its foreshore is a natural wildlife corridor. As you ride around this bike track you are exposed to a plethora of native Australian flora and fauna.

5. Sydney Olympic Park

The former swamplands around Sydney Olympic Park are now a popular bike path.

Sydney Olympic Park is 25 minutes' drive west of the city center in Homebush and has more than 35 kilometers of safe cycleways.

Riders have the option of three set circuits that vary in difficulty and in distance from 5,500 meters to 12 kilometers. Plus there's a dedicated bike path for kiddies in Bicentennial Park.

Bikers are also given their chance to create their own Cycle Safari -- carving a path through Sydney Olympic Park's dedicated cycleways. Cyclists bring their own bike or hire one from a selection of mountain, cruiser and children's bikes.

All bike paths are located close to amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, water fountains and bathrooms. So you can easily spend the whole day riding around.