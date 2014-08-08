DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonder
Best of Travel

20 amazing cliffside beaches around the world

Marnie Hunter, CNNUpdated 8th July 2015
(CNN) — There's nothing like high drama on a beach.
Sandy stretches that meander slowly and serenely into gentle waves are lovely. But that's not the kind of beach that makes your knees buckle and has you reaching for your camera before you've got the sunscreen on your nose.
Instead, head for beaches where cliffs tower over the shore. Finding your way to the sand at these spots is often no easy feat. You'll probably need to hike, climb or boat in, and some of these beaches are not recommended for swimming.
But what you trade in approachability is offset by the wow factor.
Beaches that cozy up to cliffs provide settings that stick with you -- in far more than a sand-in-your-shorts kind of way.
10 secret beaches (shhhh!)
World's 10 best beaches in 2016
50 states, 50 spots: Natural wonders
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonder
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies.