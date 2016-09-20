DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonder
In 24 Hours

Shaq's guide to L.A.: 'Bona fide sports city'

Updated 13th July 2017
(CNN) — "They're used to winning in L.A. L.A. is about fun, having a good time and winning."
Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal knows this better than most, having led the Los Angeles Lakers to victory in three consecutive championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002.
"Los Angeles is a bona fide sports city," the larger-than-life NBA star -- he stands a whopping 7 ft 1 inch (2.16 meters) tall -- tells CNN when we catch up with him for travel show "In 24 Hours."
The Shaq says the Lakers "delivered hall-of-famers that you'll never forget. Magic Johnson. Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Kobe Bryant. Shaq. Jerry West."
In the video above he tells us his favorite things about Tinseltown: the star tours, his favorite L.A. memories and the fact that it's "exactly what you see on TV."
So what does the Shaq love most? "The people. Everyone's happy. Everybody's somebody. It's a beautiful town."
