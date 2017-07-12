CNN Travel staff • Published 12th July 2017

(CNN) — Shanghai might be a concrete jungle, but if you're a city-dweller who is fed up with skyscrapers, there are plenty of other ways to spend your time.

Here's a quick guide to some of the best places outside of Shanghai:

Anji Bamboo Forest: Crouching urbanite, hidden paradise

The perfect spot for a hike.

Anji's Bamboo Forest has been seen by millions -- it provided scenery for the film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" -- but is visited by few.

Nanxiang, Tongli, Chongming Island, Songjiang and Sheshan

Tongli has been given the nickname 'Venice of the East'.

If you haven't explored the area around Shanghai, heading the list should be Nanxiang -- the home of xiaolongbao; Tongli -- to visit the intriguing Museum of Ancient Chinese Sex Culture; Chongming Island -- for its nature reserve; Songjiang -- for the city's oldest mosque and Sheshan -- for the eponymous mountain.

Jiaxing's Yuehe Historic Street: A Shanghai day trip on the rocks

Explore the green spaces of Jiaxing.

Jiaxing (嘉兴), the main waterway of North and South China for 1,700 years, offers a day trip from Shanghai for those looking for peace, quiet, a delicious meal and ... oddly shaped rocks.

Eat, pray, surf in Putuoshan

Putuoshan is an island of beaches, hills and temples.

Although better known as Shanghai's local beach town, Putuoshan is also a hidden Buddhist escape for local devotees and culture seekers.

Get set for the stars: Visit Shanghai Film Studios

Vintage cars on display at Shanghai Film Studios.

For a 'reel' escape from Shanghai's urban chaos head for Shanghai Film Studios in Sonjiang, where you can walk through the scenes of your favorite movies and possibly see your idols in action.

Shanghai Thames Town: A little piece of England in China

As its name suggests, the design of Thames Town is inspired by England.

If you're tired of Shanghai's concrete monotony, take the metro to nearby Thames Town for some quaint English charm.

The art of Zen and doing nothing in Xitang

This tiny water town near Shanghai is a tranquil slice of heaven. Sit back, relax and take it all in.

Going Dutch: Shanghai's 'Holland Town' brings Europe to the city

The Expo isn't the only place in Shanghai where you can sample some international culture. Skip out to Holland Town for some European charm.

Xianghai Temple: Shanghai spiritual retreat

Escape your own ignorance with the help of Buddhist monks at Xianghai Temple. It might take more time than a your average Shanghai day trip, but enlightenment is worth it, right?

Shengsi Island: Seafood lovers' paradise

Sample Shengsi's seafood delights.

This Shanghai day trip has sun, sand and lots and lots of seafood. Skip breakfast, don your crocs and hop on a boat to gorge yourself on fresh fish, wriggling shrimp and the specialty, hairy clams.