World's 10 most romantic movie locations

(CNN) — Time to make some popcorn, light a few candles and fire up the flatscreen. Travel website Travelzoo has released a list of the world's top 10 romantic movie locations.

There will plenty to quibble with, of course, especially given the absence of destinations traditionally associated with romance -- San Francisco, Venice and the entire continent of South America got snubbed.

Unspoiled scenery, natural beauty and the Oscar-winning "Out of Africa" helped the Ngong Hills in Kenya grab the top spot on the list.

Paris ranks second after Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy made sparks in "Before Sunset."

Related content 10 most romantic islands in the world

The setting for the ultimate smooch scene between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in "Sleepless in Seattle," New York takes third.

The movie's title town didn't get the call -- sorry, Seattle, Travelzoo apparently likes you, just not in that way.

10 most romantic movie locations

1. Ngong Hills, Kenya -- "Out of Africa"

2. Paris -- "Before Sunset"

3. New York -- "Sleepless in Seattle"

4. Rome -- "Roman Holiday"

5. Wicklow Mountains, Ireland -- "P.S. I Love You"

6. Halona Cove, Hawaii -- "From Here to Eternity"

7. Atlanta -- "Gone With the Wind"

8. Tokyo -- "Lost in Translation"

9. Bakewell, UK -- "Pride & Prejudice"