Francesca Street, CNN • Published 21st July 2017

(CNN) — From Lionel Richie cassette tapes to her beloved ballet shoes, personal objects that reveal the private life of Princess Diana are going on display in Buckingham Palace

The London exhibition is part of a tribute to mark the 20th anniversary of the 1997 death of the Princess of Wales.

Many of the personal belongings on display have been chosen by her sons Princes William and Harry.

The selection is part of a larger exhibition -- entitled Royal Gifts -- which features items gifted to Queen Elizabeth II during her 65-year reign.

A life remembered

The desk used by Princess Diana in Kensington Palace is the centerpiece of the Buckingham Palace display.

The desk has been arranged to reflect Diana's favorite belongings, including family photographs of her sons.

Diana loved music -- from Elton John to opera.

A box of cassette tapes includes classics by Lionel Richie and Elton John -- while Diana's childhood typewriter and school trunk have pride of place.

Also on display are also gifts Diana was presented with on her travels -- including a silver Cartier calender presented to the princess from US President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy in 1985.

Summer opening

The display is situated in Buckingham Palace's Music Room, also the location for royal christenings.

The exhibition -- which runs until October 1, 2017 -- coincides with the summer opening of Buckingham Palace.