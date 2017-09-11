Cheryl Strayed's guide to Portland, Oregon

Cheryl Strayed • Updated 11th September 2017

Editor's Note — Cheryl Strayed is the author of the bestselling memoir 'Wild,' which was adapted into an Oscar-nominated movie.

(CNN) — In the 20-plus years I've lived in Portland, I've always lived on the east side. I love all of this beautiful city I call home, but I decided to keep my itinerary to my favorite side of town.

My perfect Portland Eastside day begins with breakfast at the City State Diner on NE 28th Avenue. It's got an old school vibe with a modern, Portland touch. Their many variations of eggs Benedict are out of this world (my own favorite is the crab cake bene).

After breakfast, I'd head to Mt. Tabor Park for a hike around the reservoirs and up the trails that lead to the top of the mountain and stunning views of the city.

From the park it's just a short drive or walk to the stretch of Montavilla along NE Stark between 79th and 81st, where any number of post-hike snacks can be found—pie and coffee at the lovely Bipartisan Cafe , stellar cupcakes at the Hungry Heart Bakery , or a wide range of teas and kombuchas at Townshend's Tea House

No day in the city is truly perfect without spending a bit of time browsing in a bookstore, so after I finished my pie and tea, I'd head over to Powell's Books on Hawthorne.

Then I'd take an hour or two to poke around the eclectic array of shops on Hawthorne Boulevard—too many to name.

City State Diner , 128 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232, +1 (503) 517-0347

Bipartisan Cafe , 7901 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215, +1 (503) 253-1051

Hungry Heart Bakery , 414 SE 80th Ave, Portland, OR 97215, +1 (503) 254-8487

Powell's Books , 3723 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214, +1 (503) 228-4651

The walking cure

I love walking, which means I also love a great foot massage and there's no better place to get one than The Barefoot Sage , where you can go alone, or with a group of friends, as you lounge on their big couches getting your feet bathed and massaged.

Did I say we were done walking? Not quite yet! Refreshed from the massage, there's time for one more stroll—this time through the Lone Fir Cemetery, which is not only one of Portland's most historically interesting places, it's also Oregon's second largest arboretum. I never tire of looking at the headstones among those beautiful trees and imagining the lives that came before my own.

Are we hungry yet? One of my favorite spots to have drinks and dinner as the sun sets is Noble Rot , where the food, wine, cocktails and view are always amazing (they grow many of their own vegetables on their rooftop garden).

For the truly energetic among us, you can't go wrong with taking in a show at the historic Hollywood Theatre , where there's always something fascinating to see.

At the end of the evening I retire to the lobby bar of The Duniway to enjoy some great cocktails and a bite at Chef Chris Cosentino's restaurant, Jackrabbit. Good night!

The Barefoot Sage , 1844 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214, +1 (503) 239-7116

Lone Fir Cemetery, SE 26th Ave & Stark Street, Portland, OR 97214, +1 (503) 797-1709

Noble Rot , 1111 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, +1 (503) 233-1999