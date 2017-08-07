Iceland's most beautiful places

Jenna Gottlieb, CNN • Updated 7th August 2017

(CNN) — There aren't many countries where you can visit thermal springs and glaciers on the same day.

It's no wonder Iceland tourism is booming.

Ranked among the world's happiest countries , the Land of Fire and Ice is home to some spectacular natural surroundings.

In the southeast is Skaftafell, where visitors are treated to striking white glaciers against a backdrop of green fields and black sands.

Then there's Hraunfossar in the west, a series of waterfalls streaming over 900 meters out of a lava field.

Skagafjörður in northern Iceland, is an agriculture-rich region with more horses then humans. Scenic delights here include snow-topped mountains, a beautiful coastline and chunks of glacial ice dotting the fjord.

The Blue Lagoon -- arguably the busiest tourist sight in Iceland -- is located down south. Hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the world travel here each year to soak in its nutrient-rich water.