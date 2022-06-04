Travel news: LaGuardia's makeover, the world's largest cave and destination inspiration

Editor's Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel's weekly newsletter . Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — Life is a journey, not a destination, as the saying goes -- and this summer that's truer than ever, as flight delays and cancellations continue.

But focusing on what awaits at journey's end may be the key to pushing your way through the mayhem.

CNN Travel is here with destination inspiration and the latest aviation innovation as well as what you need to know about getting where you want to go this summer.

Destination inspiration

While there are currently plenty of hiccups on the transport side, destinations around the world are back open for business after a long couple of years.

Aviation innovation

While humans have been bulking up over the decades, the standard for today's airline seat sizing goes all the way back to 1954. No wonder things on board are getting a little cramped.

A Tokyo-based aviation interior consultancy has come up with an innovative single-aisle concept to let us stretch out a little -- but first we need wider planes

New York's LaGuardia Airport -- once dubbed a "nightmare airport" by travelers and "some third world country" by then Vice President Joe Biden -- has undergone a six-year, $8 billion reconstruction. Brand-new Terminal C opens for flights on Saturday, June 4.

See you when you get there

what you need to know about traveling this summer. Airfares and gas and hotel prices are high; rental cars and airline staff are in short supply. Flights are being canceled and delayed left, right and center. In China, flights are so restricted it has led to ticket scalpers taking over the market. Here's the latest on

Life on the open road isn't much better: A new survey has revealed Europe's "worst" drivers . Around 4 in 5 Europeans have a negative opinion of their fellow drivers, but some get a rougher ride than others.

Natural world

Divers have discovered an underwater tunnel that connects Vietnam's Son Doong -- the world's largest cave -- with another enormous cave.

It's World Environment Day on June 5, International Cave Day on June 6 and World Oceans Day on June 8.

For dessert, watch Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano , gush lava into the night sky and then check out NASA's new capturing of "Sharkcano" erupting : the nickname for an underwater volcano in the Solomon Islands.

Dream big

An 83-year-old Japanese man is on the verge of becoming the world's oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific. "Don't let your dreams just stay as dreams," Kenichi Horie said. "Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits."

La belle vie

l e v a r t

California couple Mark Goff and Phillip Engel bought a rundown 48-room chateau in southwestern France. Now, they want to transform it into a boutique hotel and entertainment space

In case you missed it

Vietnam's new glass-bottomed bridge has set a Guinness World Record.

She saw a stranger emerge from the gloom on a Scottish island.

Before the day was over, she knew she should be with him

Las Vegas chapels have been told to stop hosting Elvis-themed weddings.

Supersaver

Many couples dream of a fairy-tale honeymoon -- but how to afford it without swapping their firstborn for Rumpelstiltskin's gold? Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have the answer.