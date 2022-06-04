Travel news: LaGuardia's makeover, the world's largest cave and destination inspiration

(CNN) — Life is a journey, not a destination, as the saying goes -- and this summer that's truer than ever, as flight delays and cancellations continue.
But focusing on what awaits at journey's end may be the key to pushing your way through the mayhem.
Destination inspiration
While there are currently plenty of hiccups on the transport side, destinations around the world are back open for business after a long couple of years.
Aviation innovation
While humans have been bulking up over the decades, the standard for today's airline seat sizing goes all the way back to 1954. No wonder things on board are getting a little cramped.
A Tokyo-based aviation interior consultancy has come up with an innovative single-aisle concept to let us stretch out a little -- but first we need wider planes. New York's LaGuardia Airport -- once dubbed a "nightmare airport" by travelers and "some third world country" by then Vice President Joe Biden -- has undergone a six-year, $8 billion reconstruction. Brand-new Terminal C opens for flights on Saturday, June 4.
See you when you get there
Life on the open road isn't much better: A new survey has revealed Europe's "worst" drivers. Around 4 in 5 Europeans have a negative opinion of their fellow drivers, but some get a rougher ride than others.
Natural world
Divers have discovered an underwater tunnel that connects Vietnam's Son Doong -- the world's largest cave -- with another enormous cave.
It's World Environment Day on June 5, International Cave Day on June 6 and World Oceans Day on June 8.
Dream big
An 83-year-old Japanese man is on the verge of becoming the world's oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific. "Don't let your dreams just stay as dreams," Kenichi Horie said. "Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits."
La belle vie
Supersaver
