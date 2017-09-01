Nudists strip off at new zone in Paris park

Francesca Street, CNN • Published 1st September 2017

(CNN) — Fancy getting naked in Paris? Now you've got official permission -- thanks to a new nudist zone recently opened in the city's Bois de Vincennes park.

City officials have set aside a reserved space for naturists in this grassy public space. The nudist area is a temporary experiment -- open daily from August 31 to October 15, 2017.

Signs have been erected to warn passerbys of what's going on -- and officials say they are committed to ensuring the nudity and tranquility of the naturists will be respected.

Strictly no voyeurism will be tolerated.

'It's a real joy'

A naked man enjoys the sun in the newly opened space for naturists at the Bois de Vincennes park in Paris.

"France has more than 2.6 million naturism enthusiasts," says Penelope Komites, deputy mayor of Paris and official in charge of the city's parks and green spaces, in a statement to AFP.

Certainly the decision has been embraced by Paris' active Nudists Association -- whose members have been stripping off since 1953.

"It's a real joy," says Julien Claude-Penegry, a member of the association.

The group bathes naked in Roger Le Gall swimming pool three times a week, works out au naturel in the gym and practices nude group aerobics.

Visitors to the park are greeted with signs informing them they are entering the nudist area.

"The provision of a space in the Bois de Vincennes where the practice of naturism will be allowed is part of an open vision of the use of public spaces in Paris," adds Komites.

Komites says Paris has been inspired by Germany, Switzerland and Spain -- all countries where nudism has been embraced.