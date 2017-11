9 German-style Christmas markets in North America

Down the road from Mifflinburg, the town of Bethlehem has made good on its biblical name by designating itself "The Christmas City." A key element of its seasonal celebration is the Christkindlmarkt . Enjoy live music and demonstrations of ice carving and glassblowing. There's plenty of retails merchants and German food fare (and pizza if your tastes are more Italian). Runs weekends from November 17 to December 23.