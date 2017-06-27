New island appears off coast of North Carolina

Francesca Street, CNN • Updated 27th June 2017

( CNN ) — North Carolina's Cape Hatteras National Seashore has always been stunning, but now there's a new wonder for visitors to explore.

A new island has appeared in the ocean almost overnight.

Spotted by eagle-eyed locals on the ground -- and photographed by Chad Koczera -- the sandbank has grown from tiny isle to large land mass.

Now visitors are braving the waters to explore this new addition to the shoreline.

"Shelly island"

Chad Koczera captured these shots of the island via drone.

Some have nicknamed the isle "Shelly island," visitor Janice Regan told The Virginian Pilot

Apparently it's the perfect spot to collect seashells.

Koczera, vacationing in the area with his fiancee, was also on the hunt for shells went he spotted the island.

"We originally headed that way to collect shells after a storm," Koczera tells CNN Travel.

The photographer spotted the mysterious island, but realized he couldn't access it by foot.

"So I sent my drone up to check it out," he says.

Koczera was rewarded with spectacular photos of this sandy island.

Island exploring

Cape Hatteras is famous for its surf and beach community.

The island is roughly one mile long and located in surfing hotspot Cape Point.

But officials have warned that people should not attempt to swim to the island.

Waters are deep and the current is strong.

Dave Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, told The Virginian Pilot that Cape Point's shoreline is constantly changing.

The island could disappear as quickly as it arrived.