For National Tequila Day, the world's best tequila

Katia Hetter, CNN • Published 24th July 2017

(CNN) — It's no wonder San Miguel del Allende was named this year's best city in the world by the readers of Travel + Leisure.

San Miguel de Allende is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Mexican city's art galleries are an enthusiast's paradise and restaurant scene is booming -- try the posole at Cenaduria La Alborada. And part of the city dates back to the 16th century and is a UNESCO World Heritage site worth exploring on its own merits.

For National Tequila Day, however, what matters about San Miguel del Allende is that it's home to the Casa Dragones tasting room

The Casa Dragones tasting room offers small batch tequila.

The reservations-only tasting room has only six seats, where guests can enjoy some of the best sipping tequila in the world and the bar's signature cocktails.

Casa Dragones Joven Sipping Tequila and Blanco are served.