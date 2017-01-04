Maureen O'Hare and Barry Neild, CNN • Updated 5th January 2017

(CNN) — Hawaii might be famous for a laid back approach to life but when it comes to punctuality, Hawaiian Airlines has the best timekeeping in the world.

New stats published Wednesday by UK travel analysts OAG reveal that last year 89.87% of the Hawaiian carrier's flights arrived or departed within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, making travelers' alohas that much quicker.

OAG has crunched the figures from around 54 million flight records using full-year data from 2016 -- the largest ever number of flights that it's tracked in a single year.

With record-breaking passenger volumes and ever-expanding flight networks, airlines and airports have faced a big challenge keeping everything on track, something OAG says it should be applauded:

"Whether it is a 17-hour long-haul service or a one-hour connecting flight to a hub, the accuracy of both scheduling the service and delivering the stated on-time performance is incredible; especially when compared to so many other forms of transport."

Hawaii Airlines is one of 2016's success stories, having shot up the scoreboard from ninth place to the top slot over the last 12 months.

Most punctual airports

The flag carriers of Panama and the Netherlands, Copa Airlines and KLM, placed second and third this year, while Australian carrier Qantas, in fourth place, was the best-placed airline in the Asia-Pacific region.

The largest airline to make the top 20 in OAG's list was Delta Airlines, with a ranking of 84% -- a "remarkable achievement," says OAG, for an airline operating such a huge number of flights.

For clock-watching fliers, the most punctual major airport for the second year in a row is Tokyo Haneda (87.49%), while Detroit (84.64%) and Atlanta (84.57%) are best in the US.

Surabaya in Indonesia ranked top for large airports with 90.30%.

The UK is home to the winners of the best-performing medium airport -- Birmingham (91.28%) -- and small airport, Newcastle (90.94%).

The rankings

Fliers not lucky enough to be laying on the leis on Hawaii Airlines or at Honolulu Airport (the No.2 Large Airport) might want to take a note of these rating lists:

For airline punctuality, Hawaiian Airlines is followed by Copa Airlines (88.75%), KLM (87.89%), Qantas (87.56%), Japan Airlines (86.74%), UK airline FlyBe (86.62%), Alaska Airlines (86.05%), Spain's flag carrier Iberia (85.67%), the UK's Monarch Airlines (85.67%) and Singapore Airlines (85.19%).

After Tokyo Haneda, the most punctual major airports are Sao Paulo Guarulhos, Brazil (85.28%), Detroit (84.64%), Atlanta (84.57%), Minneapolis (84.46%), Seattle (83.74%), Moscow Sheremetyevo (83.52%), Singapore Changi (83.49%), Munich (82.85%) and Phoenix (82.82%).

Surabaya leads the way for large airports, then Honolulu (87.53%), Salt Lake City (87.20%), Brasilia (87.07%), Brisbane (86.71%), Sao Paulo-Congonhas (85.40%), Portland (85.19%), Johannesburg (84.32%), Athens (83.64%) and Copenhagen (83.12%).

For medium airports, Birmingham is followed by Osaka (89.68%), Panama City (89.56%), Belo Horizonte (88.49%), Cologne Bonn (88.27%), Cape Town (86.06%), Milan Bergamo (85.87%), Perth (85.86%), Bahrain (85.49%) and Adelaide (84.90%).

And for small airports, Newcastle tops the list, then it's Anchorage (89.52%), Brussels South Charleroi (88.65%), Trondheim (88.00%), Stavanger (87.95%), Hannover (87.89%), Cairns (87.23%), Bergen (87.21%), Curitiba (86.77%) and Durban (86.03%).