Fortunately, there are many lavish lodges that can make sure your winter travel break is as much about kicking back as it is conquering the steepest slopes.

From the French Alps to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado , here are 15 of the world's best luxury ski lodges.

1. Severin's - The Alpine Retreat, Lech, Austria

Hotel Severin's Alpine Retreat only opened its doors for the first time in early 2017, but it's already become a byword for rarefied luxury.

The nine suites each come with fireplaces and terraces with mountain views, while the luxurious, four-bedroom private residence has its own hot tub and home cinema for perfect apres ski relaxation.

Throw in a Michelin-starred chef and original Lichtenstein artwork on the walls and it's easy to imagine why some guests would be tempted not to bother with the slopes at all.

Prices start from $815 a night.

2. Chalet Alpaca, Meribel, France

Chalet Alpaca comes with its own outdoor pool and hot tub. Haute Montagne

With its own in-house chef, a personal chauffeur to take guests to the slopes and a concierge service, Chalet Alpaca is way beyond the average Alpine ski lodge.

Sleeping 14 people in six en suite bedrooms, it has its own outdoor pool and hot tub, hammam, massage room and library, plus a games room with climbing wall and vintage pinball machines.

Prices start at $43,000 per week on a fully serviced basis, with a minimum stay of seven nights.

Chalet Alpaca , Méribel, France; +41 445 864 994

3. Chalet Valentine, Meribel, France

Chalet Valentine is one of the newest and fanciest additions to ultra-hip Meribel.

Only 100 meters from the piste, it's possible to ski straight off the mountain and take a quick stroll to the front door. Inside, seven rooms sleep 14 people, with a hot tub, sauna and two days instruction from Bramble Ski Pro when rented on a fully catered basis. Self-catering is also available.

Prices start at $41,000 per week fully catered, with a minimum stay of seven nights.

Chalet Valentine , Route de Belvedere, Méribel, Rhone-Alpes, France; +33 4 79 00 91 79

4. Chalet Merlo, Sainte Foy, France

Chalet Merlo -- a luxurious catered chalet located in the village of Le Miroir. Premier Niege

Located in one of the best skiing regions in France , Chalet Merlo's personal chauffeur means guests can easily find fresh powder in nearby Tignes, Val-d'Isère, Les Arcs and La Rosière.

With six rooms and space for 12 people, it also has its own chef and host, as well as a gym and private massage suite for easing out the kinks after a day on the snow.

Prices start at $13,000 per week, including a chef and driver.

Chalet Merlo , Le Miroir, Sainte Foy, Tarentaise, France ;+33 4 72 00 99 30

5. Chalet Le Flocon, La Plagne, France

Chalet Le Flocon has a six meter jacuzzi, an infinity pool, a hamam and even a herbal tea room. Philippe Gal

Nestled next to a forest in the village of Plagne 1800, Le Flocon's four floors offer up a string of luxury treats for weary skiers and snowboarders.

A vast, six meter hot tub and infinity pool are perfect for taking a breather after a long day, while the hammam and herbal tea room are ideal for those looking to take relaxation to another level.

Apres ski fans can indulge in one of two private bars.

Prices start at $17,700 per week.

Chalet Le Flocon , Crête Côte, La Plagne; +33 4 79 00 38 43

6. Chalet Grace, Zermatt, Switzerland

Few ski lodges can match the views from Chalet Grace's floor-to-ceiling windows, with the iconic Matterhorn looming large above and the pretty town of Zermatt below.

Slope access is a short walk away, while the ground floor wellness center has a massage service, as well as a sauna and hot tub. The lavish third floor features a bar, home cinema and games room.

Prices start at $3,955 per night based on 12 people sharing for seven nights.

Chalet Grace , Zer Bannu 28, Zermatt, Petit Village, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland; +41 27 968 11 30

7. El Lodge, Granada, Spain

El Lodge offers fantastic mountain views and private jacuzzis. El Lodge

Southern Spain's Sierra Nevada is often overlooked by winter sports fanatics keen on traditional Alpine runs, but in El Lodge, it has a top-end luxury lodge to rival the very best in Central Europe. The sharpest rooms, on the third floor, have private hot tubs and vast mountain views, while the in-house restaurant serves up the only organic caviar in the world.

Prices start from $390 per room per night.

El Lodge , Calle Maribel, 8, Sierra Nevada 18196 Granada; +34 958 480 600

8. Four Seasons Hotel Megeve, France

Yes, it's a hotel rather than a private lodge, but Four Seasons Megeve is the luxury brand's first mountain accommodation in Europe.

Opening on December 15, it's the only hotel to offer direct access to the Mont d'Arbois slopes.

A full spa and outdoor pool with Alpine views make for the ideal apres ski experience, with the two Michelin starred Le 1920 restaurant upping the ante when it comes to post-ski dining.

Prices start from $725 per night, room only.

Four Seasons Hotel Megeve , 372 Chemin des Follières, 74120 Megève, France; +33 4 50 21 12 11

9. The Villa, Whistler, Canada

The Villa is ideally situated beside the magnificent Whistler Mountain. From TripAdvisor Rentals

In a killer location on the side of Whistler Mountain, The Villa is your archetypal Canadian lodge.

The fir beams and slate tiles give it a classic look, while the resistance pool, steam room, home cinema and outdoor hot tub mean it's easy to wind down at the end of the day.

There's space for 15 people across six bedrooms.

Prices from $3,500 per night

The Villa , 3827 Sunridge Drive, Whistler, BC V0N 1B3, Canada; +1 604 932 4088

10. Chalet N, Lech, Austria

With an entire floor given over to a spa, a swimming pool featuring an underwater sound system, a wine-tasting cellar, fondue room and 10 suites, each with a private balcony, Chalet N takes the whole concept of a luxury ski lodge to the next level.

This is reflected in the fact it's billed as the most expensive chalet in the world, with prices from €210,000 a week. Thankfully, that includes ski hire and access to Lech's superb pistes.

Prices from $248,000 per week.

Chalet N , Oberlech 50, 6764 Lech, Austria; +43 5583 37900

11. Five-Bedroom Homesite, Stowe Mountain Lodge, Vermont

This private homesite within the Stowe Mountain Lodge is situated near the base of Mount Mansfield. Courtesy Stowe Mountain Lodge

With ski in/ski out access to Spruce Peak's mountain trails, this five-bedroom lodge is part of Stowe Mountain Resort.

The floor-to-ceiling windows in the first floor living room serves up huge views of nearby Mount Mansfield, while the resort's Alpine Club is just a short walk away for anyone who fancies a drink or two to round off an afternoon's ski session.

Prices from $3,500 per night in January and February 2018.

Stowe Mountain Lodge , 7412 Mountain Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, USA; +1 802 282 4625

12. Six Senses Residences Courchevel

These luxury ski residences range in French Alps ski resort Courchevel range in size from two to five bedrooms.

Each comes with iPads, Apple TV, top-end products from the Organic Pharmacy and the option to have the pantry fully-stocked on arrival as well as access to a full service Six Senses spa.

Best of all, guests can fly in a personal chef, including the likes of Monica Galetti and Pierre Koffmann, to cook a meal in the professional grade kitchens.

Prices from $2,650 per night for a two-bedroom residence in high season.

Six Senses Residences Courchevel , Rue des Tovets, Courchevel, 73120, France +33 4 79 06 22 65

13. Hakuchozan, Niseko, Japan

Hakuchōzan has seven en suite bedrooms and boasts great views of Mount Yotei. Scott Dunn

This stunning chalet in snowy Hokkaido sleeps 16, with easy access to some of Japan's best skiing. Mount Yotei looms over the outdoor hot tub deck, while a bar and games room make ideal indoor spots for a relaxing evening.

Niseko has a burgeoning seafood scene, so foodies should strike out and try some of the freshest Japanese delicacies going.

Prices from $5,622 per person per week, based on 10 sharing.

Hakuchozan, Niseko, Japan; +81 136 23 1724

14. Scarp Ridge Lodge, Crested Butte, USA

In the former mining town of Crested Butte, Scarp Ridge Lodge comes with a personal chef, concierge service and even a special oxygen system to help the 20 guests handle the altitude.

Best of all, it comes with access to a 1,000-acre private enclave of the Elk Mountains, reached by private catski. Ski virgin powder during the day and chill out in the saltwater pool or home cinema at night.

Prices from $17,000 per night.

Scarp Ridge Lodge , 512 2nd St, Crested Butte, CO 81224, USA; +1 970-349-7761

15. Chalet Husky, Val d'Isere, France

Chalet Husky includes seven double bedrooms, one of which has private access into the wellness area. Scott Dunn

Sleeping 14 people across seven en suite rooms, Chalet Husky has enough to entertain guests who don't fancy donning their boots and braving the cold weather.

The games room has archery and rifle shooting, while the TV has access to mountain web cams for checking the weather conditions out on the pistes.

Prices start at $2,600 per person for seven nights.