London to open world's fastest urban zip wire

Francesca Street, CNN • Updated 29th June 2017

(CNN) — London thrill-seekers will soon be able to see the city's famous skyline from a whole new angle -- thanks to a new zip line opening in July.

The concept is the brainchild of Zip World -- a Welsh adventure company now branching out to the capital.

London's new urban zip wire is described as the "biggest, fastest of its kind."

The 225-meter (738.2-foot) descent will allow riders to travel at speeds of 50 miles per hour.

Riders will be treated to a panoramic, 360-degree perspective on London, glimpsing iconic monuments from Big Ben to The Shard.

Zip wire obsession

A similar inner-city zip wire was recently installed in Paris for two weeks in June.

The zip line will begin its flight at Archbishop's Park , a large green expanse south of the River Thames, close to the Houses of Parliament and Westminster.

"Giant zip lines and the greatest cityscape in the world -- it seemed such an obvious idea to put the two together," says Barry Shaverin, founder of Zip World London.

"And Archbishop's Park is one of London's best kept secrets -- we really want to help it get the attention it deserves."

Tickets -- £22.50 (roughly $29) for an individual adult -- are predicted to sell out fast.

The zip line will be up for 12 weeks from July 6, 2017 onwards.

London for adrenaline junkies

In December 2016, a zip line across the Thames was installed by the London Fire Brigade.

Riders raised more than £1 million for Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Try if you dare, zip line over the Alps and then BASE jump your way to the ground. Definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Want to fly through the air elsewhere? Here are some of the coolest zip lines across the globe:

Zip World Penrhyn Quarry, Bethesda, Wales, United Kingdom

Adrenaline rushes in the Welsh countryside.

Zip World has three Welsh outposts -- all of which are worth a visit.

Penrhyn Quarry is home to Velocity -- the longest zip line in Europe.

Meanwhile, Zip World Slate Caverns has Titan -- which allows groups of four to zip together over the Welsh countryside.

Zip World Penrhyn Quarry: Bethesda, Wales, United Kingdom LL57 4YG

Zip World Slate Caverns: Llechwedd Slate Caverns, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Wales, United Kingdom LL41 3NB

Icy Strait Point, Alaska, United States

There are six zip lines at Icy Strait in Alaska.

In coastal Alaska, adventurers can enjoy the zip wire at Icy Strait Point.

Six zip lines propel riders above the rainforest at 60 mph -- combining an adrenaline rush with gorgeous scenery.

Icy Strait Alaska: 108 Cannery Road, Hoonah, Alaska, 99829 United States

Eden Project, Cornwall, United Kingdom

Thrill seekers at the Eden Project can plummet across Cornwall at 50 mph.

England's longest and fastest zip wire is located at the Eden Project in Cornwall, a popular visitor attraction in southwest England.

Thrill-seekers plummet across Cornwall at 50 mph.

Eden Project: Bodelva, Cornwall, United Kingdom PL24 2SG

Skyline Eco-Adventures, Haleakala, Maui, Hawaii

There are five different zip wire options at Hawaii's Skyline Eco-Adventures.

In Hawaii, zip line enthusiasts can enjoy five wire options at Skyline Eco-Adventures, Haleakala in Maui.

Riders travel across canyons with 90 foot/27 meter drops.

Skyline Eco-Adventures: 18303 Haleakala Hwy, Kula, HI 96790, United States

ZipOhio, Hocking Hill, Ohio, United States

ZipOhio whizzes over the Hocking River.

ZipOhio at Hocking Hills Canopy Tours launches two wires at a time from the midst of the tree canopy.

Riders then swoop down towards the Hocking River.

Hocking Hill also offers an "X-Tour" -- a 2.5 to 3 hour, professionally guided tour, across the river and through caves.

ZipOhio: 19852 Ohio 664, Logan, Ohio 43138, United States

ZipFlyer Nepal, Pokhara, Nepal

Nepal claims the world's steepest, longest and fastest zip wire.

Zipflyer Nepal is the world's steepest zip line -- with an elevation drop of 600 meters (2000 feet.)

Nepal's wire is not for the faint-hearted -- it also claims to be the world's fastest and longest.

For those who can brave the drop, ZipFlyer Nepal also offers stunning views across forest canopies.

ZipFlyer Nepal: Pokhara, Nepal.

Sky Adventures, Arenal Park Costa Rica

Rainforest views: Sky Adventures in Costa Rica.

In Costa Rica, Sky Adventures offers a thrilling zip line circuit, located in Arenal Park.

Riders are rewarded with spectacular bird's-eye views of the forest below.