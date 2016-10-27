CNN Staff • Updated 17th July 2017

Editor's Note — This article was originally published in October 2016.

(CNN) — Never been to Kyoto? Chances are your curiosity is already piqued.

Pretty much every leading glossy travel mag has given it a shout-out for being one of the world's best cities for travelers.

This month, it was voted the world's second-best city by Conde Nast Traveler readers, topped only by Tokyo. Why all the accolades?

With a population of nearly 1.5 million, Kyoto is definitely worth visiting at least once in your life -- though preferably more given it's impossible to cram its charms into a single trip.

Japan's historical heart, the country's former capital (from 794 to 1869 AD) is home to thousands of architectural wonders, including 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. But it's also a modern city with a thriving music and arts scene and incredible restaurants.