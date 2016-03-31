DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonder

17 Japanese temples that enchant travelers

Erika Owen, Travel + LeisureUpdated 28th July 2017
(CNN) — There are a few things that absolutely need to be on your itinerary when you're visiting Japan.
Enjoying some (or a lot) of sake with locals. Ample time to explore all of Tokyo's nooks and crannies.And -- if you're a lady who's into anime or manga -- a visit to the female-only otaku cafe in Osaka.
Then there are the breathtaking temples and shrines you'll find around every corner of Kyoto, spaces where locals and tourists alike gather to share a peaceful moment. Each one is special, whether it's a space for housing sacred objects or one for worship.
Need more incentive to book that ticket?
The gallery above features 17 beautiful Japanese temples in Kyoto and beyond.
