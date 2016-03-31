Erika Owen, Travel + Leisure • Updated 28th July 2017

(CNN) — There are a few things that absolutely need to be on your itinerary when you're visiting Japan

Enjoying some (or a lot) of sake with locals. Ample time to explore all of Tokyo's nooks and crannies.And -- if you're a lady who's into anime or manga -- a visit to the female-only otaku cafe in Osaka

Then there are the breathtaking temples and shrines you'll find around every corner of Kyoto, spaces where locals and tourists alike gather to share a peaceful moment. Each one is special, whether it's a space for housing sacred objects or one for worship.

Need more incentive to book that ticket?