10 hotels featured in James Bond movies

Tamara Hinson, for CNN • Updated 27th September 2013

(CNN) — The new James Bond novel, "Solo," has just been published with the opening scene coming courtesy London's Dorchester hotel.

It continues a trend of featuring opulent hotels in the secret agent franchise -- so here are 10 of the most memorable:

1. The Peninsula, Hong Kong

The Peninsula -- and its fleet of Rolls-Royce Silver Shadows -- appeared in "The Man With the Golden Gun," starring Roger Moore.

In the film, Bond follows Bond girl Andrea Anders from Macau to Hong Kong, where she's picked up by one of the hotel's "Peninsula-green" Rolls-Royces.

Anders, it emerges, is staying in room 602 at the Peninsula and the spectacular frontage appears in several scenes.

The cast and crew also stayed at the hotel during filming.

The Peninsula Hong Kong , Salisbury Road, Hong Kong; +852 2920 2888; from $603 per room per night

2. Hotel New Otani Tokyo

In 1967's "You Only Live Twice," the New Otani hotel is the headquarters of Osato Chemicals, the Japanese front for Ernst Stavro Blofeld's SPECTRE operation.

The hotel was built in 1964 by former sumo wrestler Yonetaro Otani, and is famous for its revolving restaurant and enormous Japanese gardens.

Hotel New Otani , 4-1 KioI-Cho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo, 102-8578, Japan, +81 3 3265 1111; from $303 per room per night

3. One&Only Ocean Club, Bahamas

In "Casino Royale," Bond girl Solange is seen arriving at the resort before checking into Villa 1085.

The property appears throughout the film: Bond is seen walking through the reception area, playing poker in the library and exploring the Versailles-themed gardens.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Ocean Club's Dune restaurant now offers a Casino Royale cocktail -- a combination of vodka, gin and wine.

One&Only Ocean Club , One Casino Drive, Paradise Island, Bahamas; +242 363 2501; from $555 per room per night

4. Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy

Daniel Craig's James Bond moors his yacht at this hotel's private marina in "Casino Royale."

The crew took over the Cipriani's restaurant to film this scene, and parts of the terrace appear throughout. Cast and crew stayed at the hotel during filming and the hotel's head barman recalls Craig enjoying a nightcap or two with co-star Eva Green.

On one of his first visits to the bar, the actor was apparently offered a martini but opted for a Bellini, instead.

Hotel Cipriani , Giudecca 10, 30133 Venice, Italy; +39 041 240 801; from $1,547 per room per night

5. The Langham, London

In "GoldenEye" -- the first James Bond film not based on Ian Fleming's novels -- this London hotel doubles as St. Petersburg's Grand Hotel Europe.

The Langham was built in 1865 and is one of London's first purpose-built hotels. "Goldeneye" isn't the hotel's only starring role -- it also appears in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's film "Winning London." No, we haven't seen it either.

The Langham , 1c Portland Place, Regent Street, London, W1B 1JA T; +44 20 7636 1000; from $454 per room per night

6. Hotel Atlantic Kempinski, Hamburg, Germany

Bond scrambles over the iconic, globe-adorned rooftop of the Atlantic Kempinski in "Tomorrow Never Dies," and the hotel's exterior also appears throughout the film.

Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan, stays in the hotel's Atlantic Suite and several scenes were filmed there. Brosnan, the director Roger Spottiswoode and Desmond Llewelyn (who played Q) all stayed at the hotel during filming.

Hotel Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg , An der Alster 72-79,20099 Hamburg; +49 40 28880; from $213 per room per night

7. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India

This Indian hotel doubles as Octopussy's lair in the film of the same name, with the dining room, terrace and hotel barge appearing in various scenes.

The hotel's lily pond is also featured in the film, when Bond girl Octopussy is shown enjoying a naked swim. Local guides and staff members were used as extras.

Taj Lake Palace , Lake Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India; +91 294 2428800; from $446 per room per night

8. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida

In "Goldfinger," this enormous hotel (the largest on the United States' Eastern Seaboard) appears in the sweeping aerial shot which follows the opening credits.

In the film, Bond girl Jill Masterton is found dead at the hotel after being covered in gold paint.

The Fontainebleau has appeared in several other films, including "The Bodyguard," "Police Academy 5" and "A Hole In the Head," which starred Frank Sinatra.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach , 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Florida; +1 305 538 2000; from $300 per room per night

9. Hotel Cala Di Volpe, Sardinia, Italy

In "The Spy Who Loved Me," Roger Moore's Bond seduces KGB agent Amasova in the piano bar, which doubles as Bond's hotel room.

The Cala di Volpe was the first hotel to be built on the Costa Smeralda, a popular holiday spot for people who rarely enjoy the charms of hostels: Heidi Klum and Denzel Washington have both stayed at the hotel.

+39 0789 976111; from $763 per room per night

10. Four Seasons Hotel London at Canary Wharf, London

In the opening scene of "Skyfall," Bond (played by Daniel Craig) takes a swim in this London hotel's rooftop swimming pool.

The pool's floor-to-ceiling windows offer unbeatable views over London, but because the property doubles for a hotel in Shanghai, they were blacked out prior to filming.

Skyfall's racy shower scene was also filmed in room 712.