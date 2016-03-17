Maureen O'Hare, CNN • Updated 7th July 2017

(CNN) — Ireland might be famous for its pubs, but it offers much more spectacular views than the bottom of a pint glass.

At CNN Travel, we're celebrating Ireland's 32 counties.

There's the wild windswept west, with its Atlantic views, legendary surfing spots from Dingle to Donegal, live music and laid back locals.

The ancient east, where Ireland's high kings once walked on Tara, aristocrats peacocked on the Powerscourt Estate, and today's elite cozy up in the seaside suburb of Killiney.

The sleek south, long a tourist mecca, where lakes, mountains, castles and stately homes dot the landscape all the way from Kerry to Killarney to Waterford.

And the sublime north, where the Mourne mountains and the Antrim coastline have inspired fantasy works from C. S. Lewis' Narnia to HBO's "Game of Thrones."