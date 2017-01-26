Maggie Hiufu Wong, CNN • Updated 14th August 2017

(CNN) — India might just be the most colorful country on Earth.

It's a land of otherworldly landscapes -- from stunning lakes and endless rolling plains to the snow-capped Himalayas in the north. It's also home to wild festivals, romantic mausoleums and some of the most hectic cities in the world.

As this vast Asian nation celebrates Indian Independence Day on August 15, we've marked the occasion with a gallery featuring 30 spectacular scenes travelers to India will want to see.