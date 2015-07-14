DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo

The most beautiful places in France to explore

Barry Neild and Latifah Al-Hazza, CNNUpdated 23rd November 2017
(CNN) — This is the France of your dreams: Romantic settings in Paris. Dazzling white snow in the Alps. Quaint hilltop villages. Stunning chateaux. Fields of flowers and vineyards overflowing with grapes. And let's not forget magnificent beaches and islands off two coasts.
There's a reason some 85 million people a year vote with their passports to make this country one of the world's most popular destinations.
Actually, there are many reasons beyond the beautiful scenery. The food, the art, the French way of life -- all of it captivates us.
There are, of course, many more reasons than we can possibly include, but we'll let the images in the gallery above continue the conversation and fuel your travel dreams.
