(CNN) — This is the France of your dreams: Romantic settings in Paris. Dazzling white snow in the Alps. Quaint hilltop villages. Stunning chateaux. Fields of flowers and vineyards overflowing with grapes. And let's not forget magnificent beaches and islands off two coasts.

There's a reason some 85 million people a year vote with their passports to make this country one of the world's most popular destinations

Actually, there are many reasons beyond the beautiful scenery. The food, the art, the French way of life -- all of it captivates us.