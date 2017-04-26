Sean Cunningham, CNN • Updated 13th June 2017

( CNN ) — It's easy to travel the world and feel oddly at home, particularly if you're in one of the planet's 24,000 Starbucks.

But it's still possible to break loose from the rut and get experiences that are beyond the ordinary. (Indeed, some of these are arguably insane.)

Spanning multiple continents and oceans, these adventures will make you feel alive... albeit in some cases terrified you might not be among the living much longer.

Most extreme experience involving livestock

THE RUNNING OF THE BULLS: SPAIN

Every July, Pamplona offers an exciting chance to get gored.

While deaths are relatively rare -- there have been an estimated 13 in the last hundred years -- the risk of getting injured is very real, with more than 100 in 2016 alone.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: Share the street with thousands of sheep during Madrid's annual Transhumance Festival

Most extreme experience involving man's best friend

Mushers race through 1,000 miles of beautiful Alaskan landscape in the annual Iditarod Sled Dog Race.

THE IDITAROD SLED DOG RACE: ALASKA, USA : ALASKA, USA

It takes at least eight days to complete the 1,000-mile journey which generally features falling snow, high winds and temperatures dropping to -50 C (-58 F).

For the canines completing it, never has "Good dog!" been so earned.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: Have a pint of beer while rubbing the bellies of these Have a pint of beer while rubbing the bellies of these London pub dogs

Most extreme experience involving radiation



























1 / 14 Three decades after the nuclear disaster there, guided tours take increasing numbers of tourists deep into Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone. Pripyat, the town built near the Chernobyl power plant, lies abandoned. This ruined swimming pool stands empty under rotting wooden beams.

CHERNOBYL: UKRAINE

The site of the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster has become an unexpected tourist attraction

Bizarrely, one of its chief pulls is a chance to see an array of wild animals ignoring the after-effects of nuclear tragedy to thrive in humanity's absence.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: Visit Visit Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in the Philippines, which was built more than 30 years ago but has never been used. You even get to see a reactor without the radiation.

Most extreme experience involving an inferno

THE DOOR TO HELL: TURKMENISTAN

Also known as the Gates of Hell or, less colorfully, the Darvaza crater. You won't find anything else like it in Central Asia (or anywhere else on Earth for that matter).

It was created more than 40 years ago when the ground collapsed in the desert during a Soviet drilling mishap.

Then scientists set the gas cavern on fire.

Decades later, it still burns like... let's just say the name is apt.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: Visit the Visit the Crater of Diamonds -- an Arkansas state park where you can dream of finding something as eternal and more sparkly instead.

Most extreme experience involving hanging ten

A must-surf for any brave wave riders.

TEAHUPO'O: TAHITI

Considered to be home to both the world's heaviest and deadliest wave, it's the ultimate in high-risk, high-reward surfing.

To ride these waves is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but to fail is to risk a truly horrific wipeout.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: Brush up your surf skill at Wales' Brush up your surf skill at Wales' Surf Snowdonia , an inland wave pool where there are waves for all levels of surfers.

Most extreme experience involving high temperatures

DEATH VALLEY: USA

If you insist, "It's not the heat, it's the humidity," this may put your belief to the test.

While there is debate over the authenticity of Death Valley's alleged record high of 56.7 C (134 F), this California desert also holds the record among temperatures that are generally accepted as legitimate at 54 C (129.2 F).

Which is frankly warm enough.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: A Finnish sauna session in Helsinki allows you to shake off the heat by walking into the cold, or vice versa.

Most extreme experience involving low temperatures

OYMYAKON: RUSSIA

Once you've handled the heat, why not try the other end of the spectrum? Five hundred incredibly hardy residents make this Siberian destination the coldest community on Earth -- it averages -50 C (-58 F) in winter and has reached -67.8 C (-90 F).

And yes, this is the place to make the Iditarod seem balmy by comparison.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: Any of the Icebars around the world. But the best one is the Any of the Icebars around the world. But the best one is the world's original Icebar inside the ICEHOTEL in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden.

Most extreme experience involving kayaks

THE INGA RAPIDS ON THE CONGO RIVER: DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

It's the world's largest rapids, so dangerous that kayaker Steve Fisher was named one of National Geographic's Adventurers of the Year just for attempting them.

Nat Geo describes them as a "50-mile section of waterfalls, whirlpools, and kayak-eating hydraulics."

Most extreme experience involving moisture

Mawsynram receives about 20 times more rainfall than London annually.

MAWSYNRAM: INDIA

This village in Meghalaya is the world's wettest place, averaging 467 inches of rain annually.

It's made all the more intense by the fact the rain isn't evenly spaced out, with the result that villagers have experienced more than five feet of rain in just 24 hours.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: Soak into the turquoise geothermal water of Soak into the turquoise geothermal water of Blue Lagoon in Iceland.

Most extreme experience involving spelunking

The United States Deep Caving Team (USDCT) is carrying out another expedition to Chevé Cave in 2017.

CHEVÉ CAVE: MEXICO

While still being explored, it's believed this cave in Oaxaca is your chance to go more than 1.5 miles underground

If you suffer from claustrophobia or a fear of the dark, head elsewhere. Spelunking, since you ask, is the exploration of caves.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: Physically demanding but accessible, Hang Son Doong in Vietnam is the Physically demanding but accessible, Hang Son Doong in Vietnam is the world's largest cave

Most extreme experience involving theme parks

It falls just short of 150 mph, clocking in at 149.

Riders are whipped around a 1.3-mile course in a mere 92 seconds.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: If you try hard enough, Disneyland's spinning teacups can cause light-headedness, too.

Most extreme experience involving dairy

CHEESE-ROLLING AT COOPERS HILL IN GLOUCESTERSHIRE: ENGLAND

Thousands gather to watch a group chase a cheese as it rolls down the hill, continuing a tradition that's lasted 200 years.

OK, not as glamorous as some events on this list but that's a lot of history and it's both unexpectedly exciting and dangerous.

Indeed, it was canceled over safety concerns in 2010 before resuming.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: You don't have to risk breaking your neck for some You don't have to risk breaking your neck for some Parmigiano-Reggiano in Modena.

Most extreme experience involving robot athletes

The race between camel-riding robot jockeys is a highlight at Al Marmoom Camel Racing.

AL MARMOOM CAMEL-RACING: DUBAI

Camel-racing is big business in the Middle East, with winners commanding prizes in the millions. Even so, it's more about the experience than the stakes.

Some races feature robot jockeys riding the camels . (When activated by remote control, they whip their mounts.)

Even in races with humans, it's a revelation when you realize the camels' trainers and owners are speeding along next to them in 4x4s, yelling at them to go faster.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: The The camel market in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi , is also packed with action ... of the bargaining and trading variety.

Most extreme experience involving the beautiful game

River Plate players were pepper-sprayed by Boca Junior supporters in a game in 2015.

THE SUPERCLÁSICO: ARGENTINA

It's more than a game when two legendary teams from Buenos Aires, Boca Juniors and River Plate, play. (Their alumni include Diego Maradona and Alfredo Di Stéfano, two of the greatest players ever.)

You don't watch so much as live it, as the rivalry can cross the line between thrilling and unnerving : Fans have been known to pepper-spray players.

On a personal note, a friend attended one installment and had a great time until he realized a man in the upper tier was urinating on rival fans below.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: You may get a sense of the rivalry by joining You may get a sense of the rivalry by joining a tour to both stadiums

Most extreme experience involving dropping and rising up again

THE CONTRA (VERZASCA) DAM 007 BUNGEE JUMP: SWITZERLAND

Your opportunity to plummet 220 meters (over 720 feet) in Ticino, much like Mr. Bond did in "GoldenEye." You, however, will probably not end up with Famke Janssen, who played Xenia Onatopp in the film.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: Take a ride on the Take a ride on the world's fastest elevator -- 20.5 meters per second -- in the Shanghai Tower, the world's second-tallest building.

Most extreme experience involving an unforgettable view

RIO DE JANEIRO HANG GLIDING: BRAZIL

You're already used to seeing aerial views of this remarkable city, watched over by the statue of Christ the Redeemer.

What better way to experience it personally?

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: If you're more comfortable on terra firma, here are a few If you're more comfortable on terra firma, here are a few scenic day tours from Rio

Most extreme experience involving 12,000-pound athletes

THE KING'S CUP ELEPHANT POLO: THAILAND

The elephant is at the core of Thai identity. (Example: The hit Thai film "The Protector" revolves around Tony Jaa avenging his personal elephant.)

While this sport is not without controversy, it does provide a novel alternative to the horse version.

If you're in Bangkok, check it out.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: This This luxury tented camp helps you to make friends with one of the rescued elephants in residence.

Most extreme experience involving Jaws

South African great white shark expert Chris Fallows takes CNN's James Williams cage diving with sharks in Cape Town

GREAT WHITE SHARK DIVING IN GANSBAAI: SOUTH AFRICA

It fully blurs the gap between a dream and a nightmare, as you sit in a cage underwater -- which, when you think about it, is fairly terrifying itself -- and then Great Whites enter the picture.

LESS EXTREME ALTERNATIVE: Swimming with gentle manatees Swimming with gentle manatees

Most extreme experience involving sand

DUNE-BASHING: QATAR

The stunts from "The Fast and the Furious?" Picture those done in the dirt.

That's off-roading in the desert, as drivers leap dunes or sometimes fishtail down them.