8 of the best Christmas markets in Europe

(CNN) — Europe overflows with Christmas markets in November and December. With so many of them, how do you know which ones make the best holiday destinations

As you make your travel plans, here are eight of the best Christmas markets in Europe for you to consider:

1. Berlin, Germany

The annual Christmas market at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

You hardly need an extra reason to visit the fashionable capital of Germany . But just in case you do, ice rinks, Ferris wheels, fairground rides and toboggan runs are among some of the attractions competing for attention at dozens of markets scattered around the city.

Many people consider Gendarmenmarkt to be Berlin's most beautiful square, and the Christmas market there is quite popular. They string up lights and set up a small tent city where you can see candlemakers, glassblowers and other artists.

2. Birmingham, England

In 1966, Birmingham, England , signed a partnership agreement with Frankfurt, Germany. And decades later, fans of Christmas benefit from the cross-cultural arrangement.

At Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market , you'll find all kinds of German delights: Schnitzels, bratwursts and roasted almonds. Wash it down with glühwein (mulled wine). They also have a bandstand with a variety of musicians and singers.

3. Nuremberg, Germany

The Christkindlesmarkt dates to the mid-16th century. Johannes Simon/Getty Images

One of the most fabled markets in Germany, the Christkindlesmarkt dates to the mid-16th century with more than 180 wooden stalls set amid the picturesque surroundings of the Bavarian city's old town.

You can indulge your inner child with lebkuchen (spiced gingerbread), locally produced wooden toys and zwetschgenmännle (traditional decorative figurines made of prunes).

Keep your eyes open for the Christkind, a local teenage girl dressed in a gloriously Wagner-esque crown and golden robe.

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

The world-famous amusement park, Tivoli Gardens, plays host to the biggest Yuletide festivities. You can enjoy the Nordic atmosphere amid wooden houses and snow-covered trees while enjoying the usual rides.

Watch out for the nisse! These mischievous pixies were traditionally believed to live in attics and barns, bringing good luck to those who cared for them. Many Danes still leave out a bowl of porridge on Christmas Eve to keep them sweet.

Related content 9 German-style Christmas markets in North America

5. Strasbourg, France

Magical lights in Strasbourg, France, on the border with Germany. FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

With a market dating to 1570, the French border city of Strasbourg has adopted the title of "Capitale de Noël (Capital of Christmas)."

Fir trees have formed a part of festivals in this forested region since pagan times, a tradition symbolized by one of the largest natural Christmas trees in Europe in the town square.

The market has around 300 chalets scattered around the city center where you can buy arts, crafts and Alsatian Christmas decorations.

6. Vienna, Austria

The former Habsburg capital shakes off its otherwise haughty reputation during lavish festivities, with baroque architecture that makes for a stunning setting as the decorative lights of various Christmas markets twinkle amid snowflakes.

At City Hall, the Viennese Christmas Market has an area where children can learn to make cookies and candles. Or you can hear international choirs singing carols.

There are a variety of other markets around the city, including a Christmas village at Belvedere Palace and market in the narrow streets of the revitalized Spittelberg district.

7. Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg is Sweden's "Christmas City." www.goteborg.com/dick gillberg

Sweden's "Christmas City" is a blaze of light, warmth and color in the dark Scandinavian night, with the dazzling, illuminated market at the Liseberg amusement park among the season's central attractions.

Visitors can shop for gifts among the many Christmas market stalls glowing with millions of Christmas lights. They also have an ice ballet and treasure hunt in the medieval village.

Children (or adults who are kids at heart) can take a ride on a winter carousels or hop over to pay a visit to Rabbit Land!

Related content 5 great places to visit in December

8. Hamburg, Germany

Red light warning: We take a bit of kinky turn here, so it's time to exit now if you want to keep things G-rated.

Hamburg's legendarily louche St. Pauli district offers "Santa Pauli" -- its ribald take on the traditional German market, with strip shows, drag queens and "sexy angels." Probably not one for the kids.