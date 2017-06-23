Jon Jensen and Tom Page, CNN • Updated 23rd June 2017

( CNN ) — In October 2016, Dubai reached another milestone, crossing 100,000 hotel rooms in the emirate. Not one to rest on its laurels, there are plans to construct another 30,000 by the end of 2018. If Dubai reaches that figure, it will be giving Las Vegas a run for its money.

In the emirate, as is the case anywhere in the world, not all hotel rooms are built equally.

If the idea of staying on an artificial island is rather passe, you could always sleep with the fishes. A desert view too incongruous for your air-conditioned suite? Opt for a one that overlooks a ski slope instead.

If further proof was needed that in Dubai anything goes, the Rosemont Hotel and Residences, due to complete in 2018, will come with a 75,000 square-foot artificial rainforest. Heaven forbid you get wet, however. The environment has been engineered with motion sensors so that rain falls around guests, ensuring no soggy suitcases.

The Rosemont's design is just the latest in Dubai's eye-popping line of extraordinary and extravagant hotels.