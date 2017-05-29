Dr. Beach's top 10 US beaches for 2017

Katia Hetter, CNN • Published 29th May 2017

(CNN) — With its fine, white sand and clear waters, Florida's Siesta Beach in the Gulf of Mexico attracts beach-lovers from around the world.

Dr. Beach, aka Florida International University professor Stephen P. Leatherman, issues his annual review of 650 US coastal beaches on the basis of 50 criteria, including water and sand quality, beach safety, environmental management and no-smoking policies.

Including the first-place Siesta Beach, Florida had the most beaches listed with three.

Hawaii had two beaches on the top 10 list, with North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, New York and beach-heavy California each listing just one beach each.

Hawaii's Hapuna Beach entered the list this year, displacing 2016 winner Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve , also in Hawaii.