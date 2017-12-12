(CNN) — Viking Cruises dominated the 10th annual Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards with five wins.

Crystal Cruises came in second place with four awards, while Disney and Celebrity Cruises each picked up three awards, all of which were revealed on Tuesday.

"The breadth of these awards -- from mainstream ocean lines, to river and luxury -- exemplifies the wide range of cruise options available today and the impressive quality of offerings," said Colleen McDaniel, Cruise Critic's senior editor.

"Our editors keep close tabs on the industry throughout the year, and this list of winners is a compilation of our first-hand experience and industry expertise, highlighting the lines that have truly stood out as being exceptional throughout the year," McDaniel said.

Modern-day Viking ships dominate

Viking's ocean ship Aquavit offers ocean-view dining on the terrace. Viking Cruises

The awards come in three categories: ocean cruises, luxury cruises (all on ocean ships) and river cruises.

Viking won three river cruise awards (best enrichment, best for first timers and best shore excursions) and two ocean luxury awards (best spa and best value for money).

Viking also dominated the website's Cruisers' Choice Awards in February , which are chosen by reviews posted by travelers registered with the site.

Crystal Cruises won four awards, three of which came in the luxury ocean category: best ship refurbishment, best service and best for solo travelers. It also won for best dining in the river cruise category.

Coming in third place, Disney won three editors' choice awards: Disney Cruise Line won for best entertainment (ocean) and best for families (ocean). Disney's Adventures by Disney won best for families in river cruising.

Tied for third place, Celebrity Cruises also won three awards, all in the ocean category: best cabins, best for romance and best shore excursions.

A flashy new ship for Miami

MSC Seaside won the award for best new ocean cruise ship. Ivan Sarfatti/Courtesy MSC

There's also a lot of excitement around the best new ship award awarded in all three categories.

"MSC Seaside is a flashy new 4,000+ passenger ship with bells and whistles like a full-sized bowling alley, 5D-movie theater and outdoor waterpark," McDaniel said.

The MSC Seaside , which set sail from Trieste, Italy, on December 1 to its new home in Miami, took the best new ocean ship award. It will be named at its new port on December 21, and its godmother will be Sophia Loren.

"On the other hand, our best new ship in the luxury category -- Silverseas' Silver Muse -- carries fewer than 600 passengers, and boasts understated luxury with all suites and butlers," she said. "In the river category, Uniworld's Joie de Vivre carries just under 130 guests, but offers the opulence and elegance Uniworld is known for with its fans.

Ocean winners

Disney Cruise Line won two awards in the ocean category. Matt Stroshane/Disney Cruise Line via Getty Images

Best New Ship: MSC Seaside

Best Ship Refurbishment: Holland America Line's Westerdam

Best for Adventure: Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic

Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises

Best Dining: Holland America Line

Best Entertainment: Disney Cruise Line

Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line

Best Itineraries: Princess Cruises

Best Nightlife: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best for Romance: Celebrity Cruises

Best Service: Carnival Cruise Line

Best Shore Excursions: Celebrity Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line

Ocean winners/luxury

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best New Luxury Ship: Silversea Cruises' Silver Muse

Best Ship Refurbishment: Crystal Cruises' Crystal Symphony

Best for Adventure: Silversea Cruises

Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Dining: Oceania Cruises

Best Enrichment: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Itineraries: Azamara Club Cruises

Best for Romance: Windstar Cruises

Best Service: Crystal Cruises

Best Shore Excursions: Azamara Club Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Crystal Cruises

Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises

River cruise winners

Uniworld won for best new river ship. Courtesy Uniworld Cruises

Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways

Best New River Ship: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection's Joie de Vivre

Best Ship Refurbishment: Scenic Diamond/Scenic Sapphire

Best for Active Cruises: AmaWaterways

Best for Adventure: Pandaw Cruises

Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways

Best Dining: Crystal River Cruises

Best Enrichment: Viking River Cruises

Best for Families: Adventures by Disney

Best for First-Timers: Viking River Cruises

Best Itineraries: CroisiEurope

Best for Luxury: Tauck River Cruising

Best Service: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best Shore Excursions: Viking River Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: American Cruise Lines