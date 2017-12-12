Crystal Cruises came in second place with four awards, while Disney and Celebrity Cruises each picked up three awards, all of which were revealed on Tuesday.
"The breadth of these awards -- from mainstream ocean lines, to river and luxury -- exemplifies the wide range of cruise options available today and the impressive quality of offerings," said Colleen McDaniel, Cruise Critic's senior editor.
"Our editors keep close tabs on the industry throughout the year, and this list of winners is a compilation of our first-hand experience and industry expertise, highlighting the lines that have truly stood out as being exceptional throughout the year," McDaniel said.
Modern-day Viking ships dominate
Viking's ocean ship Aquavit offers ocean-view dining on the terrace.
The awards come in three categories: ocean cruises, luxury cruises (all on ocean ships) and river cruises.
Viking won three river cruise awards (best enrichment, best for first timers and best shore excursions) and two ocean luxury awards (best spa and best value for money).
Crystal Cruises won four awards, three of which came in the luxury ocean category: best ship refurbishment, best service and best for solo travelers. It also won for best dining in the river cruise category.
Coming in third place, Disney won three editors' choice awards: Disney Cruise Line won for best entertainment (ocean) and best for families (ocean). Disney's Adventures by Disney won best for families in river cruising.
Tied for third place, Celebrity Cruises also won three awards, all in the ocean category: best cabins, best for romance and best shore excursions.
A flashy new ship for Miami
MSC Seaside won the award for best new ocean cruise ship.
There's also a lot of excitement around the best new ship award awarded in all three categories.
"MSC Seaside is a flashy new 4,000+ passenger ship with bells and whistles like a full-sized bowling alley, 5D-movie theater and outdoor waterpark," McDaniel said.
The MSC Seaside, which set sail from Trieste, Italy, on December 1 to its new home in Miami, took the best new ocean ship award. It will be named at its new port on December 21, and its godmother will be Sophia Loren.
"On the other hand, our best new ship in the luxury category -- Silverseas' Silver Muse -- carries fewer than 600 passengers, and boasts understated luxury with all suites and butlers," she said. "In the river category, Uniworld's Joie de Vivre carries just under 130 guests, but offers the opulence and elegance Uniworld is known for with its fans.
Ocean winners
Disney Cruise Line won two awards in the ocean category.
Best New Ship: MSC Seaside
Best Ship Refurbishment: Holland America Line's Westerdam
Best for Adventure: Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic
Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises
Best Dining: Holland America Line
Best Entertainment: Disney Cruise Line
Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line
Best Itineraries: Princess Cruises
Best Nightlife: Norwegian Cruise Line
Best for Romance: Celebrity Cruises
Best Service: Carnival Cruise Line
Best Shore Excursions: Celebrity Cruises
Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International
Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line
Best North American Homeport: Quebec City
Ocean winners/luxury
Best Luxury Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best New Luxury Ship: Silversea Cruises' Silver Muse
Best Ship Refurbishment: Crystal Cruises' Crystal Symphony
Best for Adventure: Silversea Cruises
Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best Dining: Oceania Cruises
Best Enrichment: Seabourn Cruise Line
Best Itineraries: Azamara Club Cruises
Best for Romance: Windstar Cruises
Best Service: Crystal Cruises
Best Shore Excursions: Azamara Club Cruises
Best for Solo Travelers: Crystal Cruises
Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises
Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises
River cruise winners
Uniworld won for best new river ship.
Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways
Best New River Ship: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection's Joie de Vivre
Best Ship Refurbishment: Scenic Diamond/Scenic Sapphire
Best for Active Cruises: AmaWaterways
Best for Adventure: Pandaw Cruises
Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways
Best Dining: Crystal River Cruises
Best Enrichment: Viking River Cruises
Best for Families: Adventures by Disney
Best for First-Timers: Viking River Cruises
Best Itineraries: CroisiEurope
Best for Luxury: Tauck River Cruising
Best Service: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Best Shore Excursions: Viking River Cruises
Best for Solo Travelers: American Cruise Lines
Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways