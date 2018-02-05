Chris Hemsworth really, really wants you to visit Australia

(CNN) — Chris Hemsworth isn't the only successful Aussie in Hollywood (Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie -- the list goes on). But he just might be the proudest.

The star of "Thor" is the official celeb ambassador for Tourism Australia , and he's more than just an award-winningly handsome face when it comes to repping travel to his home country.

During Super Bowl LII, as the Patriots and the Eagles battled for victory, a "Crocodile Dundee"-themed commercial for Australia starring Hemsworth and American actor Danny McBride became the first-ever tourism spot to air during the big game. (There was an ad for Ecuadorian tourism a few years ago, but it didn't air in all markets.)

But Hemsworth didn't get the job solely by being Australian. He truly walks the walk: After a few years living in Malibu to pursue his acting dreams, he and his wife, Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky, decided to move their three children away from the constant paparazzi and live a quieter life in Byron Bay, Australia.

"I missed Australia," the actor says about his decision to return home. "I missed the energy, the people."

Now, the Hemsworth kids spend "95 percent" of their time outside, swimming, playing, and -- just like Dad -- surfing.

Hemsworth was born in Melbourne and moved around quite a bit with his family, including a period spent living in an Aboriginal community. As a result, he has seen many parts of the country -- and yet, there's always something that surprises him about his homeland.

His enthusiasm is contagious. Not only does he love Oz, he enjoys exploring the country and finding hidden treasures -- and sharing them with his friends. While filming "Thor: Ragnarok" on the Gold Coast not far from his home, Hemsworth acted as guide for co-stars such as Mark Ruffalo.

Recently, Hemsworth took the whole family to Uluru to witness spectacular sunrises and eat dinner out under the stars. Next up? He hopes it'll be a cross-country motorcycle trip with his father.

And if you're planning your own trip Down Under, Hemsworth thinks you can't go wrong, whether you prefer spending time in nature or enjoying a bustling city.