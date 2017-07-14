Francesca Street, CNN • Published 14th July 2017

(CNN) — From the psychedelic go-go boots of the 1960s to Virgin Atlantic's iconic red Vivienne Westwood uniforms -- cabin crew uniforms are constantly evolving.

Now Chinese airline Hainan Airlines has staked its claim as the world's most stylish fleet, premiering a haute couture collection for its cabin crew.

Fusing traditions

Laurence Xu's attention to detail elevates the uniforms from the ordinary.

Designer Laurence Xu has created these beautiful uniforms, which the airline says blends Eastern and Western design traditions.

"The fusion of traditional Chinese elements and popular international fashion created an Oriental masterpiece that turned heads in Paris," it says.

Xu based the designs on the Cheongsam -- a traditional formal Chinese dress, which he pairs with Western-style fitted coats and capes. The pastel-colored dresses are decorated with delicate clouds, crashing waves and mountains.

"The Oriental art-inspired patterns and gray-color theme that have always been an essential part of the uniform's design," adds the airline.

The updated version was apparently the outcome of more than 1,000 design blueprints and several meetings between Xu and Hainan Airlines.

The carrier, which ranked No. 9 on Skytrax world's top 100 airlines ranking in 2017, says the design process took two years.

Hainan Airlines debuted the collection at the 2017 Laurence Xu Haute Couture Show at Paris Couture Week Fall/Winter 2017 -- cementing the airline's status as a fashion force to be reckoned with.