(CNN) — Ever wondered what it would be like to stay in the same hotel suite as one of your favorite stars?

Celebrity-owned resorts are becoming increasingly popular destinations , with stars such as Hugh Jackman and Richard Gere branching out into the hospitality industry.

But the most intimate, luxurious option is to get between the sheets in a celebrity-designed suite.

From a tennis champ's wellness-inspired rooms in Chicago to a movie star's penthouse in Capri, we've rounded up eight incredible hotel suites that were designed or inspired by famous faces.

Venus Williams -- V Suite at The Hotel at Midtown, Chicago

This suite at the newly opened Hotel at Midtown was dreamed up by Venus Williams. Midtown Athletic Club Chicago

Though creating a hotel suite may seem like an unlikely venture for a tennis champion, it turns out Venus Williams has been moonlighting as an interior designer for years through her company V*Starr Interiors.

Her latest venture? A wellness-inspired, one-bedroom suite for the 55-room The Hotel at Midtown which opened in November 2017 and is part of Chicago's Midtown Athletic Club.

The V Suite features a sleek, Nordic-inspired design, textured walls and a muted, natural color palette paired with wood and bronze accents.

According to a press release from V*Starr Interiors, Williams designed the suite to feel highly livable, like a home away from home.

The Hotel at Midtown , 2444 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60647; +1 773-687-7600. From around $300 per night.

Lenny Kravitz -- Extreme WOW Suite at W Las Vegas

Rockstar Lenny Kravitz designed this lavish suite at the W Las Vegas. W Las Vegas

It's only been open since March 2017, but the W Las Vegas has already established itself as one of the coolest hotels on The Strip -- thanks in part, to its signature penthouse suite designed by Lenny Kravitz himself.

The rockstar-worthy suite spans across 2,382 square feet and is decorated with red velvet couches, sleek marble furniture, original artwork and a grand piano.

To top it all off, it's adorned with wall-to-wall windows and two private terraces serving up jaw-dropping views over downtown Las Vegas and the Nevada mountains.

W Las Vegas , 2535 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109; +1 702-761-8700. From $3,500 per night.

Vivienne Westwood -- The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills' penthouse suite

The London West Hollywood offers this Vivienne Westwood-designed penthouse suite. The London West Hollywood

With its bold colors and eclectic furnishings, Vivienne Westwood's signature suite at the London West Hollywood is as showstopping as her eponymous clothing label.

It's also luxurious to boot, with a 5,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, a dining room with 360-degree views over Beverly Hills and a sun-drenched atrium with a waterfall.

As if all that wasn't impressive enough, it's also the largest penthouse suite in all of Los Angeles, clocking in at a whopping 11,000 square feet.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills , 1020 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069; +1 310-854-1111. From $15,399 per night.

Marc Anthony -- Presidential Suite at La Concha Resort, Puerto Rico

Singer Marc Anthony was a consultant on the designs for the Presidential Suite at La Concha Resort. La Concha Resort

Though he's best known for his singing skills, it turns out Marc Anthony has a flair for interior design as well.

The Grammy-winning musician consulted on the design for the Presidential Suite at La Concha, a popular celebrity hangout in San Juan's Condado.

The 1,085-square-foot suite is effortlessly stylish -- much like Anthony himself -- with a clean, minimalist vibe that allows the Atlantic Ocean views to shine.

Other highlights include a sweeping terrace, al fresco dining area and an ocean-facing Jacuzzi tub.

*Note: The resort was spared from serious damage during Hurricane Maria and remains fully operational and open for bookings.

La Concha Resort, 1077 Ashford Avenue, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico; +1 787-721-7500. From $2,500 per night.

J.K. Rowling Suite at The Balmoral, Edinburgh

One time guest J.K. Rowling is the inspiration behind this room at The Balmoral in Edinburgh. The Balmoral Hotel

With its Harry Potter-stocked bookshelves and woodland-inspired décor -- think owl figurines and tree-themed wallpaper -- the J.K. Rowling Suite at The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel, in Edinburgh is exactly how you would picture it to be.

Redesigned by Forte's sister Olga Polizzi, it features the antique oak desk Rowling herself used along with the queen-sized bed she slept in for six months while completing the final book in the series in that very room.

But its crown jewel is a marble bust of the Greek god Hermes, on which the author herself wrote: "J.K. Rowling finished writing 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' in this room (552) on 11th Jan 2007."

The Balmoral , 1 Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH2 2EQ; +44 131 556 2414. From $1,290 per night.

Diane von Fürstenberg -- The Piano Suite at Claridge's, London

Diane von Fürstenberg is the designer behind the Piano Suite at Claridge's in London. Claridge's

Though Diane von Fürstenberg has designed 20 suites for the iconic London hotel, the 2,000-square-foot Piano Suite is the legendary designer's pièce de résistance.

Decorated in bold patterns and bright colors -- think lime green, fuschia and canary yellow -- the suite is as stylish and glamorous as one of her signature wrap dresses.

Other chic touches include cashmere throw blankets, vintage traveling trunks and von Fürstenberg's own framed photographs, taken during her travels.

Claridge's , Brook Street, Mayfair, London W1K 4HR: +4420 7629 8860. From $1,025 per night.

Gwyneth Paltrow -- The Paltrow Presidential Suite at the Capri Palace, Anacapri

The penthouse suite at the Capri Palace, which is decked out in black and white marble, is named after Gwyneth Paltrow. The Capri Palace

Flanked by lush hanging gardens and sweeping ocean views, this penthouse suite at the Capri Palace Hotel and Spa, named after one of its most famous guests, Gwyneth Paltrow, makes for the ultimate island hideaway.

Redesigned in 2009, the Art Deco-inspired suite boasts a sharp monochrome color palette, paired with earthy wooden accents and antique furniture.

Highlights include a 3,000-square-foot terrace overlooking Mount Solaro and not one, but two heated swimming pools.

Capri Palace Hotel and Spa , Via Capodimonte, 14, 80071 Anacapri, Isola di Capri NA, Italy; +39 081 978 0111. From $6,800 per night. Hotel reopens April 12, 2018.

Francis Ford Coppola -- The Francis Suite at Palazzo Margherita, Bernalda, Italy

The Francis Suite at Francis Ford Coppola's Palazzo Margherita was inspired by his Tunisian-born grandmother. Palazzo Margherita / Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

When Oscar-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola purchased restored 19th-century Italian villa Palazzo Margherita in 2012, he approached the project like one of his movies -- obsessing over every detail, from the frescoes to the personally curated library.

Located in Bernalda, the birthplace of Coppola's grandfather, all of its nine rooms are impeccably designed and decorated by French interior designer Jacques Grange, but the Francis suite is arguably the most special room of all.

Inspired by Coppola's Tunisian-born grandmother Maria Zasa, it features North African design elements like colorful mosaic tiles, bold Moroccan patterns and Tunisian textiles as well as stunning views over the hotel's lush gardens.