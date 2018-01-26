Cartoon Network reveals colorful new cruise ship

(CNN) — Cruise ships aren't for everyone. Cartoon-themed cruise ships aimed at families with young kids even less so.

But for fans of animation broadcaster Cartoon Network, a colorful new branded cruise liner -- Cartoon Network Wave -- is about to float their boats.

The newly announced ship, which embarks on its maiden voyage from Singapore in late 2018, will draw inspiration from popular shows to create a kid-oriented experience at sea.

Its 800 cabins are inspired by shows such as "Adventure Time" and "Ben 10," while 11 entertainment decks will host themed nights including circus shows and parties with the Powerpuff Girls.

The ship will be the latest of several new oceangoing options for families with kids.

Disney has just announced the return of two favorite cruise options. Its popular "Star Wars" and "Marvel" sea adventures will be on offer on select Disney cruises in 2018 and 2019.

Exciting experiences

This colorful new ship is emblazoned with Cartoon Network star Jake the Dog.

Cartoon Network's ship will be dominated by images of Jake the Dog -- the star of "Adventure Time" -- with others dotted around restaurants and bars.

There's also a rope adventure park and an outdoor "Young Tooniverse" space for kids to play in.

All aboard

There will be some great entertainment options on this fantastic new ship.

The cruise is the product of a partnership between Oceanic Group and Turner Broadcasting, the parent company of Cartoon Network and CNN.

"Turner is always looking at new ways to bring our characters to life -- and Cartoon Network Wave will be their home on the high seas," says Ricky Ow, president of Turner Asia Pacific.

Cartoon Network Wave will have its maiden voyage in late 2018.

Cartoon Network Wave will sail to 13 destinations across the Asia Pacific Region, including Singapore, Malaysia and China.

Family-friendly cruise options

Disney has also got some exciting offerings on board its cruises. Kent Phillips/Disney Cruise Line

Disney's " Star Wars Day at Sea " adventure will be available on certain Disney Fantasy seven-night Caribbean cruises -- featuring fantastic fireworks and epic interactions with beloved characters.

Meanwhile, the " Marvel Day at Sea " will showcase the comic book brand's superheroes for one day on select five-night Disney Caribbean and Bahamas cruises, with superhero stunt shows and meet-and-greet opportunities.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Cartoon Network Wave will be competing with family-friendly options such as " SuperStar Virgo ," Star Cruises five-star cruising experience which offers a spectacular waterslide and a host of entertainment. The ship visits Asian cities including Manila in the Philippines and Shanghai, China.