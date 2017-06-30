Peek inside the luxury hotel on wheels

Francesca Street, CNN • Updated 30th June 2017

(CNN) — Sleeping on a bus doesn't sound glamorous -- but California-based Cabin is here to change your preconceptions.

This San Francisco start-up has created a luxury hotel on wheels.

Inspired by the old time romance of mid-twentieth-century trains and ocean liners, Cabin's guests to go to sleep in one city and wake somewhere else entirely.

Forget awkward sleep postures on planes, or slumping in the back of the car, Cabin is kitted out with memory foam beds, leather seats and high-quality service.

'An experience akin to teleportation'

Cozy but luxurious accommodation on board Cabin.

"It's an experience akin to teleportation -- you basically fall asleep and wake up somewhere new," says Cabin CEO and co-founder Tom Currier.

This futuristic element is reflected in the state-of-the-art facilities on board -- Cabin prides itself on using the same sheets as the Ritz Carlton.

But the real selling point is that Cabin will get you from A to B, safely and smoothly -- although not as quickly as an airplane.

Nevertheless, the creators think the appeal is in the experience -- not the speed.

Drivers opt for smoother, slower driving to ensure guests get a good night's sleep.

In fact, drivers are trained via an iPad app that rates journeys based on smoothness.

California here we come

Cabin is a double-decker bus with a difference.

Currently Cabin's sole route is between San Francisco and Santa Monica.

This takes about eight hours, perfect for getting a good night's sleep.

Suitable refreshments are on hand -- guests are served camomile tea at night and espresso in the morning.

Time will tell whether the initiative takes on -- but Cabin plans to expand.