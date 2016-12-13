10 of the best spas in Abu Dhabi

Danae Mercer, CNN • Updated 29th August 2017

(CNN) — Abu Dhabi cleaned up at the 2016 World Spa Awards, walking away with six of the 24 possible titles -- and it's easy to see why.

From traditional hammams beneath marbled mosaic domes to 24-carat gold facials and diamond scrubs, the UAE capital has a spa offering that razzles and dazzles.

Just don't expect it to come cheap, as the majority of spas are housed in the city's five-star hotels.

For travelers willing to splash out to unwind in the most sumptuous of settings, here are 10 of Abu Dhabi 's finest.

Emirates Palace Spa

Emirates Palace: Where celebs go to be pampered.

Winner of the World's Best Hotel Spa 2016 award

The celeb-favorite, ultra-decadent Emirates Palace hotel is all about Arabic glam.

Massive domes and gold leaf decorate the interiors, while rooms come with marble baths and private butlers.

The spa has a similar vibe with Moroccan-inspired spaces with draped curtains and opulent fabrics.

Decadent delight

Offering guests the chance to be painted with gold and massaged with diamonds, the A Day of Gold package features over-the-top ingredients.

The nearly six-hour process includes a hammam using gold soap and a gold clay body mask, a 90-minute massage with diamond-infused oil, lunch, a 24-carat gold facial and a Bastien Gonzalez pedicure. Cost: $1,140.

Most popular

The Bespoke Massage starts with a personal consultation then stretches into 60 minutes of massage-based luxury. Cost: $181.

Emirates Palace Spa , West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 690 9000

Espa at Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi

Located on the Yas Marina Circuit, this futuristic hotel is flooded by F1 fans in November. Its two-story spa, Espa at Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, has racetrack views.

There's also a steam room, color therapy and rain showers. In the private men's section, gents can doze in Metronap Energy Pods.

The women's section features a marina rotunda with soothing lighting and oversized cushions.

Decadent delight

The Stress Recovery package includes a marine mud body wrap, an aromatherapy massage and an "instant brightener" facial. Cost: $267.

Most popular

A constant classic, the Aromatherapy Massage lasts for 60 minutes and includes pretty much what you'd expect. Cost: $112.

Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi , Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 656 0000

Tips and Toes Khalifa City

Tips and Toes' 90-minute hammam session is a popular among UAE residents.

While certainly not as over-the-top decadent as nearly everything else on this list, Tips and Toes is a favorite with UAE residents.

These friendly, clean salons offer reliable beauty treatments at affordable prices.

The Khalifa City branch features a five-villa spa complex with space for everything from nail care to hair and make-up prep.

Decadent delight

The Hair Botox Treatment is an extreme hair rejuvenation process that attempts to restore damaged hair through intensive deep conditioning. Cost: $354.

Most popular

The 90-minute Thousand and One Nights hammam starts with a black soap exfoliation scrub and a long steam.

Then comes a soothing 30-minute massage and hair mask. Cost: $95.

Tips and Toes Khalifa City , Land #15, Street #12, Southwest 11, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 557 2255

Eastern Mangroves Hotel and Spa by Anantara

Lined by Abu Dhabi's charming mangroves, the waterfront Eastern Mangroves Hotel and Spa by Anantara offers elaborate luxury.

The spa features a massive marble-filled hammam space, 15 treatment rooms and two Vichy showers.

For guests who like pampering with a side of fancy words, cryotherapy, mesotherapy, hydra-facials and oxygen-infusion therapies are offered.

Decadent delight

A customized mesotherapy facial features cosmetic micro-needling in an attempt to refresh the skin.

Non-invasive and non-surgical, the 75-minute needle treatment aims to banish wrinkles and hyper-pigmentation. Cost: $188.

Most popular

A traditional hammam is something every visitor to the UAE should experience.

This particular 45-minute six-step hammam includes a sauna and steam, a pressure-point facial and head massage, an olive foam massage, a coffee body polish, a cooling rinse and finally Turkish refreshments. Cost: $253.

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers Talise Spa

Winner of the World's Best Hotel Spa Brand 2016 award

Targeting the high-end traveler who wants privacy and exclusivity, Jumeirah at Etihad Towers' Talise Spa emphasizes the bespoke.

Guests are greeted with crystal water, Arabic dates and a tea linked to their chosen treatment, then a personal therapist leads the way to one of 13 treatment suites.

Each suite has its own treatment areas, wet areas, changing rooms and free-standing African rosewood plunge baths.

Decadent delight

Lasting four hours, the Oriental Ritual is a blissful treat for couples who have the cash. The package includes a rose and milk bath, a four-tea body scrub and a mud treatment.

A Swedish massage and facial follow. Cost: $849.

Most popular

Everyone loves a massage and here it's no different.

The 60-minute Talise Signature Massage' features oil and techniques drawn from around the world. Cost: $128.

Eden Spa at Le Méridien Abu Dhabi

A lot of waterworks and traditional Ayurvedic make Le Meridien's Eden Spa a relaxing paradise.

Get ready to turn on the waterworks. The high-end Eden Spa has an Aquamedic pool filled with mineral-rich waters and therapeutic jets, all beneath a glass-domed ceiling.

A Jacuzzi, three temperature-controlled pools fringed with palm trees, a cold plunge pool and a stretch of private beach are also available for splashing around.

Decadent delight

The 210-minute Ultimate Pampering treatment allows guests to float in sea salts, enjoy a facial, detox with a body wrap, then indulge in a massage. Cost: $280.

Most popular

Abhyangam may not be the easiest to say, but this traditional Ayurvedic massage is a hit with guests.

A specific herbal oil is used to revitalize the skin in this 50-minute full-body massage. Cost: $96.

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi , Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 644 6666

Espa Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi

Spanning a casual 2,000 square meters, the adults-only Espa Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi has a private beach, 16 luxurious treatment rooms, a plunge pool and a waterfall.

Decadent delight

Proving that two-handed massages are just passé, the Ritz-Carlton offers a Four Handed Synchronized Massage with Espa Personalized Facial.

Of course.

The massage involves two therapists pouring warm oil and using hot volcanic stones to create total bliss.

Next comes a deep cleaning, exfoliating and extracting facial. Cost: $408.

Most popular

The Signature Hammam Ritual spans 120 minutes and includes a foot ritual, a foam wash and body scrub, a full-body massage with warm oil and a scalp massage. Cost: $299.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi , Al Maqta Area, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 818 8888

Hiltonia Beach Club at Hilton Abu Dhabi

A private beach club, this Hilton Abu Dhabi spa offers treatments aimed at those coming to worship the sun.

When done swimming in the private pool or splashing with kids on the water slides, guests can book a post-sun Sun Spa Esthederm treatment.

Pre-sun treatments (aimed to help activate the skin's natural defense system) are also available.

Decadent delight

The Lift and Glow Facial offers luminous, firmer and youthful skin, all within 75 minutes. Cost: $147.

Most popular

Women can relax with the Time for Her spa package.

Spanning 180 minutes, the process includes a full-body exfoliation, a full-body massage and a deep cleansing facial. Cost: $157.

Hiltonia Beach Club , Hilton Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd W, Al Khubeirah, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 681 1900

Etihad Six Senses Spa

Etihad Six Senses: Who says traveling has to be stressful?

Winner of the World's Best Airline Lounge Spa 2016 award

Only available to First and Business Class passengers traveling with Etihad Airways, the Etihad Six Senses Spa helps take the stress out of travel.

The fortunate few (otherwise known as those traveling First or Business on Etihad or Platinum Card holders) get a free 15-minute spa or Style and Shave treatment.

Spa treatments include Jetlag Leg ($27), a scrub and compression process meant to help release travel tension; Eye Retreat ($25), a soothing acupressure and lymphatic process; and The Realignment ($25), a massage that comes with stretching to help the neck, shoulders, back and arms.

Etihad Six Senses Spa , Abu Dhabi International Airport, T1 and T3

Remède Spa at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Decorated in glossy whites and blacks, the high-ceiling, marble-floored Remède Spa at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi doesn't scream luxury; it whispers it.

Plush throws, rich fabrics and understated colors make up the 11 treatment rooms, spread across 3,200 square meters.

Decadent delight

Opulence is at the heart of the 4.5-hour St. Regis Splendor package.

The process starts with diamond microdermabrasion on both the face and the entire body.

Then comes exfoliation with "exotic enzymes," followed by warm paraffin being painted over the skin.

An oxygen mask, 60-minute massage and lunch are also included. Cost: $814.

Most popular

Escape to Indonesia with the Balinese Massage.

This 50-minute or 80-minute package uses 100% pure essential oils.