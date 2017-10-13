8 of the world's best new penthouse suites

(CNN) — Your own private oasis, high above the fray. That's what luxury hotel penthouses offer guests who are willing to pay a premium for some height and a lot of high design.

Naturally, New York City is chock full of them. But there are also luxurious new penthouses in other, less expected corners of the globe. Here are eight in New York and beyond:

1. The Silo, Cape Town, South Africa

The penthouse at The Silo looks out at Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain.

Located in the elevator tower of a historic grain silo complex dating to 1924, The Silo hotel in Cape Town is as eye-catching as its stunning surroundings.

The updated tower's most intriguing new exterior feature is the bulging, geometrically faceted windows looking out on a city known for showstopping views. The tower sits atop part of the new Zeitz MOCAA , a contemporary African art museum that occupies the rest of the former industrial facility.

Ornate crystal chandeliers, contemporary African art, lush velvets and bold patterns add a plush, yet homey patina to the building's interiors.

The 2,012-square-foot, one-bedroom penthouse, located on the hotel's 10nth floor (topped only by a rooftop pool and bar), faces Table Mountain.

Nightly rack rates for the penthouse start at about $5,500 and go up to more than $10,000 during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The Silo Hotel, Silo Square, V&A Waterfront 8001, Cape Town, South Africa, theroyalportfolio.com/the-silo

2. The Whitby, New York

The Whitby's two-bedroom penthouse also features a spacious patio.

Occupying the entire 16th floor of The Whitby hotel in upper Midtown Manhattan, the 1,845-square-foot Whitby Suite features a vibrant mix of pattern, color and texture from designer Kit Kemp, who owns Firmdale Hotels along with her husband, Tim.

In the living room, vivid splashes of blue and red are enhanced by natural light pouring in through a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass, with a large, inviting terrace just beyond.

Oversized king headboards covered in lively prints dominate the suite's two bedrooms. In one of two full baths, a soaking tub sits in front of frosted windows that give way to clear views of the surrounding skyscrapers. A small kitchen and guest powder room are added bonuses.

The Whitby Suite starts at $10,000 a night.

The Whitby, 18 W 56th Street, New York, NY 10019, firmdalehotels.com/hotels/new-york/the-whitby-hotel

3. Il Sereno, Lake Como, Italy

Il Sereno's fourth-floor penthouses have views of beautiful Lake Como.

Skyscrapers haven't cornered the penthouse market. On beautiful Lake Como in the Lombardy region of Italy , the all-suite Il Sereno Hotel offers two penthouses on its top floor four levels up.

Each one-bedroom penthouse suite has two bathrooms, a living and dining area and a terrace complete with a hot tub.

The hotel also features a restaurant by Michelin star chef Andrea Berton, a 60-foot-long lakefront infinity pool and two vertical gardens.

Designed by Milan-based architect and designer Patricia Urquiola, the hotel is a relaxed, contemporary departure from the faux renaissance and neoclassic styles popular around Lake Como.

Nightly penthouse rates start around $3,200 during low season and go up to about $4,500 during summer.

Il Sereno Hotel, Via Torrazza 10, 22020 Torno CO, Italy, serenohotels.com/property/il-sereno

4. The William Vale, Brooklyn, New York

The Vale Garden residence boasts 1,632 square feet of furnished patio.

An expansive terrace offering sweeping views of Lower Manhattan, an open-air Jacuzzi and ample dining and lounging space is a big draw for the Vale Garden Residence at The William Vale hotel.

Situated on the 20th floor of the trendy hotel in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, the 1,320 square foot, two-bedroom, two-bath suite boasts a whopping 1,632 square feet of furnished patio.

The sleek, yet whimsical interiors from Studio Munge are punctuated with splashes of color in the form of contemporary art, ceramics and fixtures.

Rates begin at $12,000 per night.

The William Vale, 111 N. 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249, thewilliamvale.com

5. Hotel Eden, Rome

The Bellavista penthouse suite makes the most of its city surroundings.

After a 17-month renovation, Rome's Hotel Eden reopened in April with fewer, more spacious rooms and suites, crowned by the 2,174-square-foot Bellavista penthouse suite.

Architect and interior designers Bruno Moinard and Claire Betaille put an emphasis on natural light, and the penthouse suite makes the most of it with tall windows that open onto fabulous views of Rome's old city.

The suite features one bedroom and bath, a living room outfitted with dining and study areas, plus a powder room. The hotel's overhaul also includes a spa and redesigned restaurants overseen by design firm Jouin Manku.

Fall/winter 2017 rates for the Bellavista suite start around $14,300 and include local airport/train station transfers, a bottle of Krug champagne and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Hotel Eden Rome, Via Ludovisi 49, Rome 00187, Italy, dorchestercollection.com/en/rome/hotel-eden

6. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, California

The Presidential Penthouse at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills rents for $20,000 a night.

The elegant Presidential Penthouse at the new Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills boasts a spacious 3,215 square feet, plus a 1,459-square-foot terrace with spectacular views of the surrounding hills.

Inside, a gold and cream palette is accented by touches of black and Noir Saint Laurent marble floors. The one-bedroom suite features two bathrooms, a dining room, a media room and a fully stocked kitchen. For guests who don't feel like entertaining in the penthouse, there's a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant and a rooftop bar/restaurant at the hotel.

The penthouse is available for $20,000 a night.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com

7. The Beekman, New York

The Beekman recently completed two penthouse suites in the turrets of its 1883 building.

The Beekman, which opened in 2016, recently unveiled two penthouse suites in the turrets of its historic 1883 red-brick building.

The 1,200-square-foot rooftop suites are accessed via a private entryway from the hotel's 10th floor. Guests are greeted by 40-foot pitched ceilings, beaux-arts chandeliers, intricate ironwork, plush furnishings and original artwork. A mezzanine bedroom area overlooks the living and dining space below.

The suites start at $6,500 a night, with complimentary concierge service, breakfast, luxury round-trip airport transfers and access to Lexus vehicles.

The Beekman, 123 Nassau St, New York, NY 10038, thebeekman.com

8. Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Hawaii

Yoga, cocktails, whale watching. Worthy pursuits right from your terrace.

Located on Oahu's rugged western coast, the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina is all about sweeping views and the great outdoors.

The 17th-floor penthouse suite blends the two, with an 800-square-foot terrace that invites yoga, cocktails and private dining, plus whale-watching in winter.

Two bedrooms and two and a half baths feature muted, earthy interiors that play to the deep-blue ocean just outside.

And there's no shortage of activities on the property with five tennis courts, a fitness club and spa, three pools, golf and complimentary paddle boarding and beachside yoga.

The starting rate is $17,000 a night. With any suite booked at the full rack rate, guests receive a complimentary Tesla to drive for 48 hours.