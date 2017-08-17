In Bangkok, the world's highest outdoor whisky bar

Karla Cripps, CNN • Updated 17th August 2017

(CNN) — Does whisky taste better at higher altitudes?

It does when it's paired with some of Bangkok's hottest views.

Billing itself the world's highest outdoor whisky bar, the new Alfresco 64 -- A Chivas Bar, sits on the 64th floor of the city's Lebua at State Tower hotel, 800 feet above ground.

It's the latest addition to a collection of rooftop bars and restaurants at the hotel, collectively referred to as "The Dome" in reference to the golden dome that sits atop the building.

Though Alfresco 64 might not be quite as dramatic as Lebua's stunning Sky Bar, which juts out over the city and has appeared on dozens of "best rooftop bars" lists, it does have its advantages.

Unlike the Sky Bar, which has no seating and is often crowded with selfie-snapping tourists, Alfresco 64's vibe is intimate.

And as expected, the whisky selection is top notch.

Among the rarest bottles in stock at Alfresco 64 is the Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute, which costs $550 a pour.

There's also the Chivas Regal "Lebua blend," which costs just over $6,000 per bottle. It marks the first time Chivas has ever created a whisky blend for just one client and only 96 bottles have been produced.

Incredible views, rare pours greet visitors to the new Alfresco 64 bar at Bangkok's Lebua hotel.

Though you're not going to be able to rock up and order a beer -- staff made it clear this joint serves only whisky -- there's no need to worry if you can't stomach a Yamazaki single malt on the rocks.

Alfresco 64 has a nice menu of excellent, creative whisky-based cocktails, including our favorite -- the Cloud on 64 (check it out in the above video).

Other sophisticated touches include specially selected glasses and carafes designed to enhance the whisky-drinking experience.

"We always want to do things where we change people's perceptions," Deepak Ohri, CEO of Lebua hotels, tells CNN Travel.

"Whisky was a serious pastime and we wanted to bring fun into the experience and create a lifestyle and we are lucky to have brought this aspiration to life with our partnership with Chivas brothers."

So far, says Ohri, the response has been amazing.

"Revenue wise we are doing three times what we budgeted for," he says.

"We serve nothing but whisky cocktails and whisky -- oh and water and ice! The most surprising aspect is that at Alfresco 64 we have more Thai clients than foreigners and this is what we wanted -- to change the way whisky drinking has been."

Like a sleek, luxury yacht

As for the bar, its design was inspired by the sleek lines of a luxury yacht.

Come sunset, this is the place to be.

The outdoor area juts out over the side of the building and features comfortable couches and teak floors, while a glass railing along the edge offers beautiful views of the Chao Phraya River.

Though it's the views that steal the show, there's a pleasant indoor section -- designed to resemble a yacht cabin -- featuring lacquered rosewood flooring and sunken seating.

Also inside, the Heritage Room is stocked with the bar's best whiskies and can be booked for private events.

Bangkok's best rooftop bars

Alfresco 64, which opened earlier this year, joins a long list of rooftop bars in Bangkok catering to travelers and locals looking to take in the city's skyline from above.

Next year, Bangkok will welcome a new rooftop drinking experience to eclipse them all -- at least when it comes to height.

The Sky Observation Deck and Bar atop Thailand's new tallest building, the 314-meter MahaNakhon, is due to open in 2018.

Alfresco 64 -- A Chivas Bar , Lebua at State Tower, 190 Silom Road, Bangkok; +66 2 624 9555