Bangkok golf: 7 top Bangkok driving ranges

(CNN) — Given that Tiger Woods' mom is Thai there are bound to be a few starry-eyed locals in the Bangkok golf scene hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Especially when "Le Tigre" says things like, "I've busted my butt on the range for hours on end and made changes to get to this point where I'm able to compete at the highest level in major championships."

Every day in Bangkok thousands of golfers bust their own butts on ranges around the city, often with distance-controlled balls fired from rooftops and smallish suburban plots.

At these seven popular Bangkok golf driving ranges, anyone can get their game on without leaving the city.

1. All-Star Golf Complex

A popular one-stop destination for Bangkok golfers, All-Star has plenty of demo clubs for rent, short-game practice facilities and a quality long-distance driving range. For regulars, All-Star is more of a community than a complex.

518/5 Ramkhamhaeng 39 Road. Tel: +66 (0)2 934 8000

2. Bangkok Golf Training Center

About 35 minutes northwest of central Bangkok, this is the city's best all-around golf destination, the place where the well-off come to play alongside committed golfers. While the range is standard, the chipping, putting and sand practice areas are well-maintained and not overly crowded.

The practice facilities are part of the Bangkok Golf Club, which also has an 18-hole course and a 9-hole par-3 course with replicas of world-famous par-3 holes, such as Pebble Beach's 7th hole and the 12th at Augusta National. The training school is popular among junior talents.

99 Moo 2, Tiwanon Road, Bangkadi sub-district, Muang district, Phatum Thani. Tel +66 (0)2 501 3370

3. Sports City

In addition to a large driving range, Sports City has squash courts, yoga facilities, weight machines and a pool. The three-story driving range at Sports City has 72 hitting bays and a handful of golf vendors on site.

20/262-4 Moo 9 Prachachuen Road, Bangtalad, Pakkred, Nonthaburi. Tel: +66 (0)2 575 0078

4. 42 Tee Off

A short walk from the BTS, this two-story driving range is a hot draw for Sukhumvit Road residents, especially in afternoons when crowds shank balls into the blinding sunlight.

Note that you'll be hitting into the sun at these hours, too, and that parking at 42 is extremely limited and in the line of (errant golfer) fire -- cabs or BTS are worth considering here.

1022 Sukhumvit Road, between Prakanong and Ekkamai BTS stations, tel +66 (0)2 712 1541

5. 247 Yard Driving Range

An open-air facility with 40 driving bays, this range on the grounds of the Chaophya Park Hotel is known for its cheery staff and well-maintained facilities.

The hitting area is narrow, but presumably that just helps to hone your fairway game. The food is good, too.

247 Rachadapisek Road. Tel +66 (0)2 276 0177

6. Dusit Thani Hotel

On the Dusit Thani Hotel' s rooftop practice range players tee up in the middle of the city. The range gets crowded with hotel guests and students of the resident Doug Hood Golf School, so it's best to go during off-peak hours (weekdays before 3 p.m.).

Lessons are available from USPGA pro Doug Hood, who has more than 25 years of teaching experience and plenty of video technology at the ready.

946 Rama IV Road, BTS: Saladaeng. Tel: +66 (0)8 9924 2071

7. RCA Driving Range

Proving there is more than one way to hit the clubs, RCA's two-storey driving complex is in one of Bangkok's most infamous nightlife zones, and is popular for its central location.

Early arrivals get the best deals and shortest lines.

149 Local Road, RCA Rama 9. Tel: +66 (0)2 203 9085