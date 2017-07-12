Bali's best 5 hidden beaches

Charlene Fang, CNN • Published 12th July 2017

(CNN) — Bali is not short of beaches. Which is why visitors may be wondering: which Bali beach should I head for?

Here are five Bali beaches that aren't overrun with other people.

1. Balangan Beach

Hang loose with Bali's surf community at Balangan Beach.

When the neighboring Dreamland beach got taken over by bulldozers and chain resorts, the surfers drifted over to Balangan.

The long stretch of white sand is flanked by rocky cliffs while the shore is lined by an assortment of warungs (local cafes) serving plates of indo mee and ice-cold Bintangs and cheap non-air conditioned huts.

The agenda at Balangan is simple: surf (if you can), go swimming when it is high tide, build intricate sandcastles -- the sand here is exceptional for doing so -- and laze about in a hammock watching the surfers, young and old, catch the waves.

Reef shoes are highly recommended as the beach has a sharp rocky base and some of it covered in slippery green moss.

For the virgin surfers, there are surf schools and numerous freelance instructors who'll be willing to take you out for a price.

How to get there: From Kuta, take the Bypass Ngurah Rai towards Nusa Dua. Look for the Uluwatu turn off to the right after about 10 minutes, after which, keep your eyes peeled for signs that direct you to Balangan.

2. Geger Beach

For sun seekers dismayed by some of Bali's rougher waters, this is a beach you can actually swim on.

Situated close to the Nusa Dua golf course, the sparkling green-blue water here remains relatively calm with gentle rolling waves.

The sand is thick and soft, packed hard so you can play a game of volleyball or go for a leisurely beach run.

A string of restaurants make this a popular Sunday brunch spot, especially with the local expats and their young ones.

There are touts hawking their wares but they're relatively tame compared to other beaches and deck chairs can be rented.

Go at the right time of the day and you'll see seaweed farmers working between the area from Geger Cafe to Geger Temple.

Another big plus? This is one of the few beaches where topless sunbathing is allowed

How to get there: Located five minutes from the Nusa Dua golf course and next to the St Regis Nusa Dua resort.

3. Bias Tugal

Sunrise at Pantai Kecil.

Referred to as Pantai Kecil (Little Beach), this spot is often deserted, except for the odd adventurous tourist and a couple of the warung vendors.

Tucked away near Padang Bai, the beauty of this beach is that it is hidden, accessible only after a 500-meter trek down a rocky path.

What greets you at the end of your mini-hike is a glorious body of water in varying shades of blue and turquoise fringed by a strip of fine white sand and swaying coconut trees.

The current here can be strong, for the non-experienced swimmers, make do with playing in the waves and soaking up the sun in relative solitude as you watch the boats entering and leaving Padang Bai for Lombok and the Gili Islands.

Which beach in Bali? From the ferry terminal of Padang Bai, head east up the hill and keep walking till you come across an exposed bit of the bay.

4. Ungasan

Ungasan: Some of the best things in life aren't free.

This strip of beach situated on the southern most point of Bali is quite possibly the island's prettiest.

The only catch is that it'll cost you to enjoy this little slice of paradise.

If you're not staying at either the Karma Kandara resort or the neighboring Banyan Tree resort, the best way to access it is to spend a day at the popular Karma Beach Bali.

The entry fee is a little cheeky, but the view from the inclinator that brings you 150 meters down the cliff-face to the beach is almost worth the fee alone.

Here, the sand is fine and delicate, the water, an intense azure color -- not dissimilar from the Mediterranean -- and the waves roll in hard and evenly, forming pretty white patterns on the shoreline.

The best time to swim is before lunch when it is low tide and you can frolic at ease.

Later in the day, the waves become stronger, and the currents will sweep you across to the other beach, should you prefer a little more privacy and don't mind the lack of deck chairs.

Warning: do not laugh off the yellow Wet Floor signs placed on the rocks, they're placed there for good reason.

Go on a Monday when Karma Beach Bali screens a movie from 6:15 p.m., and if you really want to splurge, the Karma Kandara spa has a on-site beach sala.

How to get there: A Bluebird taxi from Seminyak area should cost about $16 (150,000 rupiah) to Karma Kandara resort.

5. Amed

Amed: A quieter, less touristy bit of Bali.

Situated about two hours drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport is Amed, where the sand is of the coarse black volcanic variety.

Instead of surfers and surf boards out on the water, the beach is lined with traditional outrigger fishing boats.

Those who venture up to Amed are usually keen to get in some quality diving as there are a number of wrecks located at nearby Lipah Beach and Tulamben.

For snorkelers, the coral and underwater life in Amed is abundant.

While the prettiest bays are found at Jemeluk and Lipah, the whole stretch of coastline presents a different, more natural image of Bali where the locals' primary source of income lies in salt mining and fishing.

When night falls, take a walk on the beach and look up to the sky bathed in stars.

How to get there: Turning east at the village of Culik which lies on the main east coast road from Karangasem to Singaraja.

Charlene Fang has written for the likes of Travel+Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Wallpaper*, ELLE and The Australian.